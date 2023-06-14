Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Launches DOORSTEP DUETS 2023 – Free Dance Performances Across South East England

Performances run from 11 July to 5 August 2023.
Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, in partnership with Farnham Maltings, is delighted to announce the return of Doorstep Duets, touring to communities across the South-East this summer from 11 July to 5 August 2023.
Returning for a third year, Doorstep Duets showcases original choreography by upcoming artists in outdoor spaces and non-traditional performance venues, bringing the joy and wonder of dance to all. Performances begin on 11 July at Farnham Maltings, before visiting Essex, Suffolk, Kent, Surrey, and Eastbourne.
This year, choreographer Glenn Graham has created, “Back to Us”. This original dance piece explores the importance of friendship and the need for connection and features New Adventures dancers: Ben Brown, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Jade Copas, and Hannah Hernandez.
Performances will take place at schools, care homes, libraries, parks, high streets, marinas, festivals and on doorsteps. Please see listings for public performances.
Glenn joined New Adventures as a performer in 2003, making his debut in Nutcracker! and was last seen in The Car Man at the Royal Albert Hall in 2022. Glenn is a New Adventures Resident Artist and mentor to New Adventures' Emerging Artists. “Back to Us” is Glenn's choreographic debut for New Adventures.
“Doorstep Duets is a programme that means such a lot to me. I didn't get to experience anything like this growing up, so to have the opportunity to share my ideas through the joy of dance with local communities is such an honour.”.
New Adventures is thrilled to once again be working with its partners: Farnham Maltings, Dance Woking, Mercury Theatre Colchester, Dance Network Association, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Future Foundry, Dover Town Council, Port of Dover, and Surrey Libraries.
Find out more www.new-adventures.net/doorstep-duets
Tuesday 11 July Farnham Maltings
Thursday 13 July Woking Town Centre
Saturday 15 July Farnham Maltings
Tuesday 18 July Clacton Shopping Village
Wednesday 19 July Harlow Town Park
Thursday 20 July King George V Playing Field, Colchester
Friday 21 July Colchester Library and Culver Square
Saturday 22 July Latitude Festival
Thursday 27 July Marlowe Theatre and Three Cities Garden, Canterbury
Saturday 29 July Market Square and Marina Curve, Dover
Tuesday 1 August Horley Library and Reigate Library
Wednesday 2 August Camberley Library
Thursday 3 August Egham Library and Staines Library
Friday 4 August Eastbourne Library
