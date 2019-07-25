Marlborough Announces Jay Gorney As New Senior Director

Marlborough has announced that it has hired art world veteran Jay Gorney as Senior Director. Gorney joins Vice President Pascal Spengemann to form a new senior directorship team at the recently globally unified gallery, now led by Marlborough President Max Levai.



Gorney brings more than 30 years of experience as a gallerist in the contemporary art community to his new role at Marlborough. Since 2017, he has been a Director at Paula Cooper Gallery, and was previously a dealer, art advisor, and independent curator. In 1985, he founded his own gallery, Jay Gorney Modern Art, in New York City's East Village, which subsequently moved to Soho in 1987. The gallery represented, among others, artists Martha Rosler, James Welling, Gillian Wearing, Haim Steinbach, Jessica Stockholder, Catherine Opie, Sarah Charlesworth, Barbara Bloom, Allen Ruppersberg, and Tim Rollins + K.O.S, and mounted major exhibitions of work by Richard Prince, Michelangelo Pistoletto, and Joseph Kosuth.



In 1999, Gorney joined forces with John Lee and Karin Bravin to form Gorney Bravin + Lee, which showcased many of the artists represented by Jay Gorney Modern Art, as well as Dawoud Bey, James Siena, and Justine Kurland.



Gorney became the Director of Contemporary Art at Mitchell-Innes + Nash in 2005, building a vibrant program centered around mid-career and emerging talents, a roster that included Pope.L, Virginia Overton, Chris Martin, Keltie Ferris, and Chris Johanson. At Mitchell-Innes + Nash, Gorney mounted exhibitions of Jack Goldstein's paintings, films, and records, and an exhibition of paintings by Joe Bradley and Chris Martin.



Gorney joins Pascal Spengemann, a Director at Marlborough from 2012 through his promotion to Vice President in June, 2019. Spengemann has overseen a diverse program of exhibitions for the gallery, including Survival Research Laboratories, Edie Fake, Celeste Dupuy-Spencer, Tony Matelli, Andrew Kuo, Davina Semo, and Keith Mayerson.



Prior to Marlborough, he was the co-owner of Taxter & Spengemann gallery in New York from 2003 through 2011, where he introduced new artists such as Matt Johnson and Frank Benson and mounted exhibitions by established artists Lutz Bacher and Albert York. He is a graduate of the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College.





