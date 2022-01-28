Mark Bruce Company Returns to Theatre Royal Winchester

The multi-award winning dance / theatre company Mark Bruce Company, return to Theatre Royal Winchester's stage with a thrilling triple bill - Phantoms on Tuesday 15 February.

The Mark Bruce Company were on stage rehearsing when the news came from government in March 2020 that theatres were to close at the start of the pandemic.

The triple bill features:

Green Apples - Mark Bruce's commanding, thrilling duet where the audience are drawn into a visceral and immediate experience as the two dancers perform within the confines of a rope circle, creating a space of intensity and magnetic energy. Bruce's powerful choreographic voice is channelled through the legendary garage rock/blues music of the American duo, The White Stripes.

Folk Tales, performed by 5 dancers, where characters from the myths of the past dance to the evocative music of the redoubtable Martin Simpson, Britain's favourite folk singer and composer. Tracks include 1974's classic 'Beaulampkins' (recorded when Simpson was just 21), the banjo-led 'Soldier's Joy' and the enigmatic 'Betsy the Serving Maid' among others. A collection of life-affirming pieces - at once mysterious, fiery, celebrational!

And Phantoms - a stunning dance theatre tale of love, tragedy and revenge in a land where our phantoms roam free. Mark Bruce Company presents its trademark cinematic vision; a carousel of dream-like characters in a beautifully savage world falling into chaos, culminating in a surreal, classic showdown on the road. Phantoms features the creative team that created Dracula, Macbeth and Return to Heaven, and an original score by Mark Bruce, working with celebrated jazz pianist Gareth Williams and West End singer Eva Todd.

Artistic Director Mark Bruce comments "The triple bill has something for everyone: Green Apples is a blast. Folk Tales is quick footed, articulate and intricate. Phantoms is a darker reflection on things and is typical of the cinematic dance theatre Mark Bruce Company has been producing for many years with long term collaborators Phil Eddolls (set), Guy Hoare (light) and Dorothee BrodrÃ¼ck (costume). It will be visually arresting."

Phantoms - A Triple Bill will be performed by Eleanor Duval, Jonathan Goddard, Bryony Harrison, Carina Howard and Christopher Thomas

Mark Bruce Company's Phantoms - A Triple Bill will be at Theatre Royal Winchester from Tuesday 15 February. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.