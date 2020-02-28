Maria Friedman To Lead Cast In HAY FEVER At Salisbury Playhouse

Maria Friedman, winner of three Olivier Awards, will lead the cast in a major new revival of Noël Coward's Hay Fever at Salisbury Playhouse, directed by Gareth Machin (22 April - 16 May; Press Night Friday 24 April).

Joining Maria in the cast will be Simon Dutton, Hollie Edwin, Kwaku Mills and Julian Wadham, with further casting to be announced.

Maria Friedman has been nominated for seven Olivier Awards and won three for performances in the West End productions of Passion and Ragtime and her own cabaret By Special Arrangement. Other stage credits include Chicago, Fiddler on the Roof and the original London production of Sunday in the Park with George.

She has also directed highly acclaimed productions of Merrily We Roll Along (Menier Chocolate Factory/Pinter Theatre), High Society (Old Vic) and Stepping Out (Vaudeville Theatre) and is familiar to television audiences for her appearances in Casualty and EastEnders.

In Hay Fever, Maria will play eccentric lady of the house Judith Bliss alongside Simon Dutton as her husband David and Julian Wadham as house guest Richard Greatham.

Simon Dutton is best known for his appearances as Simon Templar in ITV's The Saint and BBC TV's Not Going Out. Recent stage credits include Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall and the UK tour of Tom Stoppard's Rough Crossing.

Julian Wadham's film appearances include The English Patient and The Madness of King George. Stage credits include In Praise of Love (Theatre Royal Bath), Another Country (Chichester Festival Theatre) and This House (National Theatre).

Hollie Edwin (A Christmas Carol, Old Vic; Pride and Prejudice, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) will play Sorel Bliss and Kwaku Mills (Candida, Orange Tree Theatre) will play Simon Bliss.

Set in an English country house in the 1920s and centring on the outlandish Bliss family, Hay Fever remains one of Noël Coward's most popular comedies. When each member of the family invites a guest for the weekend, the promise of an idyllic stay is quickly forgotten as the hapless visitors become playthings in the family's self-made melodrama, resulting in complete comedic chaos.

Hay Fever is a Wiltshire Creative production, directed by Artistic Director Gareth Machin. The Designer is Rebecca Brower, Lighting Designer Sally Ferguson and Sound Designer Andrea J Cox.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked at www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk or on 01722 320333.





