Margaret Atwood Announced For Exclusive Live Stream

In celebration of the paperback publication of The Testaments, Margaret Atwood's riveting sequel to her dystopian masterpiece The Handmaid's Tale, Fane Online have announced an exclusive live streamed evening of Atwood in conversation. The event will initially be broadcast on 5th September at 18:30 UK time and will be available to view On Demand for up to 72 hours, worldwide. Tickets are on sale 10am Thursday 20th August via www.fane.co.uk/our-shows.

In this intimate event, Atwood will reflect on her remarkable career, spotlighting her signature insight, humour and intellect. She'll discuss her diverse range of works, and why she has returned to her seminal story, 35 years later.

In association with Waterstones, the 'book and stream' package includes a unique ticket for the live stream, and a copy of The Testaments, worth £8.99, deliverable to any UK address. The standard 'live stream' package consists of a unique ticket for the live stream only.

Joint winner of the 2019 Booker Prize, The Testaments picks up more than fifteen years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale and brings the iconic story to a dramatic conclusion. The theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, but there are signs it is beginning to rot from within. At this crucial moment, two girls with radically different experiences of the regime come face to face with the legendary, ruthless Aunt Lydia. But how far will each go for what she believes?

The publication of Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale in 1985, and the recent Emmy award-winning television series of the same name, created a cultural phenomenon as 'handmaids' became a symbol of women's rights in protests against misogyny and oppression across the world.

Joining an eclectic array of high-profile figures already announced and on-sale, such as Nigella Lawson, Ant & Dec, Arsène Wenger, Graham Norton, Elizabeth Day, Ovie Soko, Monty Don, Jeremy Vine, Erica Davies, Jodi Picoult, Fatima Bhutto, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, The Receipts Podcast, Fortunately...with Fi and Jane, Stephanie Yeboah, Jay Rayner, Will Boyd and Lady Glenconner, these celebrated authors, actors, presenters and podcasters will be speaking directly to audiences in the comfort of their own home. This follows four initial events that have already taken place with Armistead Maupin and Ian McKellen, Brit Bennett, Sir Trevor Mcdonald and Fortunately podcast.

The programme launched in partnership with eight regional theatres and theatre organisations and four independent bookshops across the UK, helping to support the theatre and literary ecosystem in these difficult times, with partner theatre organisations including The Lowry Salford, Brighton Dome, HOME Manchester, Norwich Theatre Royal, Leeds Town Hall, The PAA Yarm, Today Tix, AHL Venues Singapore and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds. The majority of book sales will be fulfilled in partnership with the At Home with 4 Indies bookshops and Waterstones.

Alex Fane, Managing Director of Fane, said: "It has been a tough few months for everyone involved in the arts, so it gives us huge joy to be able to collaborate with so many areas of the industry to deliver a new, creative, exciting proposition. Fane Online offers an unparalleled quality of at-home viewing with an incredibly broad list of shows."

