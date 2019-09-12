Maiden Speech Festival Returns For A Third Season At Tristan Bates Theatre This November

Maiden Speech is a dynamic and exciting theatre festival that provides a much-needed platform to showcase the boldest new work from a new generation of theatremakers. Now in its third year, the festival returns for a third season with its most ambitious and varied programme yet, running for two weeks at Tristan Bates Theatre at The Actors Centre from Tuesday 5th November to Saturday 16th November 2019.

Brought to you by a team of Mountview graduates, the 2019 season brings together more than 40 emerging creatives, featuring an impressive array of multi-disciplinary artists from around the globe. From solo shows and gig theatre to spoken word and drag cabaret, Maiden Speech offers fresh perspectives on identity, gender, and sexuality through a myriad of stories and styles. With a focus on the performer as creator, the 2019 line-up is comprised of 17 new shows, 6 panel discussion events, 3 workshops and a scratch night.

Producer Lexi Clare says, "Maiden Speech was established in 2017 to offer a supportive platform to early-career artists who are creating exciting and innovative work that challenges expectations of gender, sexuality and identity. I am so proud of the success that we've had over the past two years and am thrilled by how rapidly the festival has grown, with the 2019 season presenting stories that originate from every continent around the globe - except Antarctica."

Previous productions that debuted at Maiden Speech include Sarah Hanly's Purple Snowflakes And Titty Wanks, which will transfer to the Royal Court in 2020, and Rachel Causer's When It Happens, which was nominated for an Off West End award during its run at Camden Fringe in 2019.

Maiden Speech will be accompanied by a series of free panel discussion events that aim to encourage greater discussion surrounding the shifting theatrical landscape, with each event culminating in a bucket collection for a designated charity. Panel events include: 'Binaries And Beyond', a discussion of the representation of gender and sexuality on stage, which will be held in aid of Stonewall, the UK's leading LGBT charity; 'Brains On Stage', a discussion of the representation of neurodiversity and mental health in theatre, held in aid of the National Austistic Society; and 'Moshpit To Musical', a discussion of blurring genres and the shifting role of songs on stage, held in aid of Amplify, a fund supporting the careers of British musical theatre writers.

Maiden Speech continues its commitment to nurturing the next generation of emerging theatre makers, working with the National Youth Arts Trust and other charitable organisations to offer complimentary tickets and practical workshops to young people from under-represented backgrounds.

In 2019, Maiden Speech is supported by Mountview: "We are delighted to support the work of Maiden Speech having been an incubator since its inception in 2017. New writing and the creation of original work as well as the empowerment of often under-heard voices is something that Mountview is incredibly passionate about. We are happy that Maiden Speech has been able to support so many of Mountview's alumni."

The Actors Centre says, "We are delighted to welcome back the Maiden Speech Festival to our Tristan Bates Theatre this November. Featuring new works from some of the brightest multi-disciplinary artists from around the globe, it is a festival that will enthral and elucidate in equal measure. The extensive, genre-spanning programme presents a smorgasbord of theatre that stands as a testament to the next generation of creative talent breaking through on our stages today."

For more information visit www.maidenspeech.com or follow @maidenspeech on Twitter.





