Madeleine Knight, Debbie McGee, Harry Gostelow and Matt Milburn Will Lead THE HOUSE ON COLD HILL at The Mill at Sonning

Casting is announced for the stage thriller 'The House on Cold Hill', by the No.1 best-selling author Peter James, at The Mill at Sonning Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Debbie McGee are Madeleine Knight, Harry Gostelo and Matt Milburn.

Madeleine Knight was recently nominated Best Supporting Actress in the Canadian Screen Awards for her work in 'X Company' on Netflix. She also starred in the 'Beyond the Aquila Rift' episode in 'Love Death and Robots', a David Fincher/Tim Miller project for Netflix recently awarded five Emmy awards.

Best known as the assistant and wife of the late magician Paul Daniels, Debbie McGee wowed the country on 'Strictly Come Dancing'. She is also an Honorary Vice President of the Magic Circle.

Harry Gostelow was most recently St John Canterville in 'The Canterville Ghost' for the BBC. He appeared previously at The Mill in 'It Runs in the Family', 'Round and Round the Garden' and 'Absurd Person Singular'.



Matt Milburn recently returned to 'Coronation Street', where he plays professional footballer Tommy Orpinton. He was 'Hollyoaks' series reglular Joe Spencer, for three years, killed off in a fire and explosion that destroyed The Dog in the Pond pub.

'The House on Cold Hill' by Peter James, adapted by Shaun McKenna, directed by Keith Myers, is a ghostly story of the Harcourt family, who move into the house of their dreams that has been empty for the last 40 years. However, their dream home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares as they begin to wonder whether they may not be the only residents at Cold Hill...

It will run for 8 weeks from 3 February - 26 March.

