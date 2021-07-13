MY FATHER THE TANTRIC MASSEUR Will Be Performed at Coventry's Piccolo Tent Next Month

My Father the Tantric Masseur is the award-winning one-woman comedy that brings heart-warming laughter and tears to Coventry's Piccolo Tent outdoor theatre in the Assembly Festival Garden next month. Its frank and fearless 'sexploration' of emotional trauma, couldn't be more timely as people tentatively emerge from the anxieties of the pandemic.

The show, written and performed by British-Algerian Roann McCloskey, starts with her four- year-old self and tells us stories right up to the present day... where she receives a Whatsapp from her father turned tantric masseur, stating: 'we store a lot of emotional trauma in our genitals.' We also hear stories of her straight-laced sister and the star of the show, her Algerian Muslim mother who insists on open dialogue about sex, whether Roann likes it or not. No wonder she's been furiously masturbating since 1994.

In her journey of self-discovery McCloskey takes on sex, sexuality and power as she navigates her life as a queer British-Algerian woman in a show from the heart. She connects deeply and sensitively with the audience on every level including some of the darker issues she has had to contend with and will have you crying, laughing and pondering the name you gave your genitals.

The show, which won a Vaults Origins Award for Outstanding New Work at the Vault Festival, 2019, went on to play sell-out shows at Bath Fringe Festival, the Assembly George Square Theatre at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and London's Soho Theatre.

My Father the Tantric Masseur is McCloskey's first solo, full-length show and was described by Broadway Baby as the 'sexploration of a queer woman'. It is directed by Lolo Brow & Joel Samuels.

Performances run from 5th -8th August.

The follow-up show, Who Murdered My Cat? debuts at the same theatre on 24th/25th September 2021.

McCloskey is also part of BBC Writers Room London Voices 2021.