MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE Has Been Released Online

The 2019 adaptation of Hanif Kureishi’s classic film features original music from Pet Shop Boys’ Tennant/Lowe.

After reimagining Hanif Kureishi's groundbreaking film for a whole new generation last year, Nikolai Foster's acclaimed staging of My Beautiful Laundrette is now available to watch for free online.

Co-produced by Curve, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Leeds Playhouse, the show was originally filmed for archive purposes during a dress rehearsal at Curve in Leicester, which was opened up to audiences for just £1 per ticket, as part of a scheme aimed at enabling as many people as possible to access theatre. After launching on Wed 2 Sep, the captioned recording will remain available to stream online until Curve is able to reopen its doors for performances.

Based on Kureishi's iconic, Oscar-nominated 1985 screenplay, the multi-award-nominated production features new and original music by Tennant/Lowe of Pet Shop Boys. The show also sees Gordon Warnecke, who starred in the original film as Omar, return to the story in the role of Omar's father.

It will be shared online alongside a recently recorded, in-depth digital discussion between director Nikolai Foster, writer Hanif Kureishi, designer Grace Smart and cast members Paddy Daly (Genghis & Dick O'Donnell), Kammy Darweish (Nasser), Hareet Deol (Salim), Jonny Fines (Johnny), Nicole Jebeli (Tania), Omar Malik (Omar), Balvinder Sopal (Bilquis & Moose), Cathy Tyson (Rachel & Cherry) and Gordon Warnecke (Papa & Zaki).

Audiences will also be able to access a digital programme for the show, as well as a series of audio descriptive notes created for blind and partially sighted viewers.

Set in London during the Thatcher years, My Beautiful Laundrette is a subversive Culture Clash comedy, telling the story of a young British Pakistani, Omar, who transforms his uncle's run-down laundrette into a thriving business. After being confronted by a fascist gang, Omar recognises school-friend Johnny and uses their history to diffuse the situation. As they renovate the laundrette together, love blossoms between them.

Curve Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"Working with Hanif, The Acting Company and production team on My Beautiful Laundrette was a truly joyful experience for all of us at Curve. Watching the dress rehearsal recording and the team reunion for our In Conversation has been wonderfully enriching. Kureishi's words remain as vital and important as they ever did. We hope you enjoy spending time with these extraordinary characters and the Q&A session."

My Beautiful Laundrette is available to watch online at www.belgrade.co.uk. The show is free to watch, but any donations will help secure a future for the Belgrade's work, ensuring shows like this can continue to be made. To make a donation, please visit www.belgrade.co.uk/support.

