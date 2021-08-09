MUGABE & ME Will Be Performed at York Theatre Royal Next Month

ETT (English Touring Theatre), today announce Tonderai Munyevu's Mugabe, My Dad & Me, co-produced with York Theatre Royal, in association with Alison Holder. Directed by John R. Wilkinson and performed by Munyevu and Millicent Chapanda. The autobiographical play about growing up in 1980's Zimbabwe following independence opens at York Theatre Royal on 14 September, with previews from 9 September, until 18 September, with tour dates for 2022 to be announced.

The company return to national touring in the autumn opening with Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in September, co-produced with Curve and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, and directed by the 2019 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award winner Anthony Almeida. The production opens at Curve, Leicester on 8 September, with previews from 3 September, before touring to Liverpool, Canterbury, Ipswich, Theatr Clwyd, and concludes in Southampton on 30 October. The cast is Sam Alexander (Gooper), Teresa Banham (Big Mama), Peter Forbes (Big Daddy), Oliver Johnstone (Brick), Siena Kelly (Maggie), Suzette Llewellyn (Doctor Baugh), Minal Patel (Reverend Tooker) and Shanaya Rafaat (Mae).

ETT have just completed the tour of their outdoor performance space, Trailer Story, which visited Newcastle and Keswick, and featured performances by Testament, Tim Crouch, Grace Savage, Lung Theatre and Nouveau Riche, and this year they also released That Podcast - a twelve part magazine-style podcast series, with guest hosts Remona Aly, Desiree Burch and Sophie Duker, Nish Kumar, Terry Gilliam and Chris McCausland, that tells the story of a nation and a world in rapid transition featuring over 100 artists, commentators and thought leaders, and Children's Children - a series of five monologues, curated by Amber James, exploring the interaction of the past with the present and celebrating Black history. Both series' are available in full here: https://ett.org.uk/

Written by Tonderai Munyevu

Performed by Tonderai Munyevu and Millicent Chapanda

Director: John R Wilkinson; Designer: Nicolai Hart-Hansen

Sound Designer and Composer: Nigel Glasgow

Performances run 9 - 18 September.