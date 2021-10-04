MTFestUK Returns For 2022 - Submissions Now Open!

Paul Taylor-Mills presents the return of the highly celebrated annual festival of new musical theatre, MTFestUK 2022, running from 31 January - 12 February 2022 at The Turbine Theatre in Battersea.

Submissions to be part of this festival are now open, and to submit shows for consideration please email submissions@paultaylormills.com by the closing date on Friday 29 October 2021.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, Turbine Theatre said "I'm tremendously proud that our festival celebrating all things musical theatre is back for its fourth outing. We will be returning to The Turbine Theatre at the iconic Battersea Power Station (with a newly opened tube on our doorstep) in 2022. If you have a musical that could benefit from a workshop presentation we want to hear from you.



It's thrilling to see that the process of exercising musicals in this way to get them into production is paying off. Next year I will present 3 musicals that started life at MTFestUK. There are also several other musicals that were part of the MTFestUK family that will be going into production with other producers and venues.



As we rise again from the last year there is a tremendous sense of optimism in the air for the development of new work in this country. To play a small part in that movement is an honour. I would like to formally take this opportunity to thank everybody who has been part of previous MTFestUKs. Making musicals can be complicated, expensive and thrilling. It doesn't happen without a huge amount of goodwill, collaboration, trust, and the generosity of artists & audiences. Here's to smashing 2022 and beyond!".

The Festival sets out to promote quality artistry, showcasing new musicals to UK audiences with a view to elevating them to full production, and giving audiences an insight into the process of creating new work and the art of collaboration. Paul Taylor-Mills launched the inaugural MTFestUK season at The Other Palace in 2019, followed by a 2020 & 2021 season at The Turbine Theatre.