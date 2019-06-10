MR STINK Comes to Chickenshed Before UK Tour

This summer Sam Bradshaw Productions has teamed up with Chickenshed to present a brand new musical adaptation of David Walliams' acclaimed best-selling book, 'MR STINK'.



Chickenshed press night: Friday 19 July at 7pm

Mr Stink tour press night: Wednesday 24 July at 6pm at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham



The very kind, but lonely, 12 year old Chloe invites the homeless Mr Stink and his dog, Duchess, to leave behind the wooden bench where they have taken up residence and secretly move into her family's shed.



Matters become more complicated when Chloe's mother - who has unfulfilled political ambitions - tries to take credit for Chloe's generosity.



And precisely who is Mr Stink, anyway?



And now this imaginative and heart-warming show is hitting the road, following Chickenshed's successful six week run at their venue last summer.





There will be three special performances at Chickenshed Theatre prior to the tour on



Friday 19 July at 7pm and Saturday 20 July at 3pm and 7pm.



Sam Bradshaw and Chickenshed's Artistic Director Lou Stein are absolutely in agreement about the importance of touring this diverse company's high calibre of work, which combines in this production with David Walliams' wonderfully subversive writing to create a unique and unforgettable experience for young audiences across the UK.



David Walliams is a huge supporter of Chickenshed's work, and Mr Stink is the second of his hugely popular novels that Chickenshed has adapted for the stage, in an original and touching musical version. David is delighted that this important and engaging show will reach new audiences this summer.



"I love Chickenshed. They are, without doubt, one of the best theatre companies in the world. I am so proud to be associated with them and the inspirational work they do"

David Walliams



Renowned British presenter, broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine, will be making his professional acting debut with a cameo performance.



Join Chickenshed this summer for a brilliantly staged musical version of a warm-hearted and extremely funny story.



Tour Dates

Cheltenham Everyman 22 - 27July.

Shrewsbury Theatre Severn, Walker 29 - 31 July.

Gordon Craig Theatre Stevenage 1 - 3 August.

Lowestoft Marina Theatre 5 - 7 August.

Southport Floral Hall 9 - 11 August.

Southampton Nuffield Theatre 12 - 14 August.

Barnstaple Queens Theatre 16 - 18 August.

Bolton Albert Halls 20 - 23 August.

Watersmeet Theatre Rickmansworth 25 - 27 August.

Llaneli Lyric Theatre 28 - 30 August.







