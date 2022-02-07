MOSQUITOES by Lucy Kirkwood Begins Performances February 22 at The Maltings Theatre, St Alban

OVO will present Lucy Kirkwood's critically acclaimed play, 'Mosquitoes', in its first UK outing since its National Theatre debut in 2017. 'Mosquitoes' will be directed by Adam Nichols, OVO and Maltings Theatre Artistic Director and stars Emma Wright (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Alice and Faith Turner (Hedda Gabler) as Jenny, the two sisters at the heart of this coruscating drama.

It's 2008. Alice (Emma Wright, far left) is a scientist. She lives in Geneva and works on the Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator.

Her son Luke (Will Pattle) is critical of the environmental consequences of his mother's work...but as the Collider starts up, Alice feels she's on the brink of the most exciting work of her life.

Her sister Jenny (Faith Turner, far right) lives in Luton. She spends a lot of time Googling. She looks after their mum and loses her baby daughter after scare stories about the MMR vaccine.

These are two sisters who inhabit very different worlds, but when tragedy throws them together, the collision threatens them all with utter chaos.

Says OVO Artistic Director Adam Nichols: "I'm absolutely delighted to finally be able to programme - and direct - Lucy Kirkwood's brilliant 'Mosquitoes'. It's a waspishly clever, extraordinarily topical, funny and brutal play. Through a scientific lens, Lucy explores the workings of the universe and our place within it and what it means to be a sister, a mother and a daughter. With its strong debate about the merits of vaccination and the limitations of science, our production will offer a particular resonance in the context of the global pandemic."

Since her debut in 2008, Lucy Kirkwood has firmly established herself as a leading playwright of her generation, the writer of a series of savagely funny, highly intelligent and beautifully observed plays that tackle the pressing issues of our times including Chimerica, The Children and The Welkin.

OVO's Artistic Director Adam Nichols directs, following his critically acclaimed recent productions of other 21st century works including The Ladykillers, Contractions and The 39 Steps.

Learn more at www.ovo.org.uk.