MAD ABOUT THE MUSICALS Comes To The Epstein Theatre Next Month

The critically acclaimed show Mad About The Musicals visits Liverpool next month as part of a major UK spring tour.

Taking audiences on a whistle stop journey from the heart of London's theatre land to the glitz of Broadway, it visits The Epstein Theatre on Thursday 13 June.

Michael Courtney and his brilliant cast of singers, supported by the amazing Mad About the Musicals West End band, celebrate the very best songs from the shows we all know and love!

Featuring a whole host of numbers from the pen of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Boublil & Schonberg, the talented cast of Mad About The Musicals will evoke the true spirit of the stage, to bring audiences the very best show in town!

From 'One Day More' to 'From Now On!' sit back and enjoy two hours of unforgettable London and New York favourites, brought to you by a brilliant cast - a slice of pure entertainment!

The cast of Mad About The Musicals features Lorna Amy Sullivan (Dreamboats and Petticoats, This Is The Greatest Show), Elizabeth Atkinson (Phantom of The Opera, Pirates of Penzance) and Megan Gilmartin (Beat It Live, Across The Wall).

Michael Courtney is best known and loved for his spine-tingling musical theatre vocals, having toured extensively throughout Great Britain in numerous musicals over the past 25 years.

He has produced and directed the UK tours of the critically acclaimed Mad About The Musicals, This is The Greatest Show, Waterloo, Shakin All Over, Its D'Lovely, A Night Of Musicals, Love Changes Everything, more than 35 UK Pantomimes and was nominated as the UK Producer of The Year by Encore Magazine.

