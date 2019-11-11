Lujke Wright's New Verse Play Previews At Norwich Arts Centre Prior To 2020 UK Tour

The Remains of Logan Dankworth is the third and final instalment of Luke Wright's trilogy of political verse. It looks at trust and privilege in the age of Brexit.

The play will go on tour around the country next year with a central London run but Norfolk audiences can see the full production first when Luke performs a special preview at Norwich Arts Centre on Wednesday 13 November at 8pm.

Logan Dankworth, newspaper columnist and Twitter warrior, grew up romanticising the political turmoil of the 1980s. Now, as the EU Referendum looms he is determined to be right there in the fray of the biggest political battle for years. Meanwhile, Logan's wife Megan wants to leave London to find a place to better raise their daughter. As tensions rise at home and across the nation, something is set to be lost forever.

'The Guardian described said recently 'His performances rumble with rage, passion and humour (and) peppered with brilliantly smart observations.' and the Godmother of punk poetry Patti Smith praised his 'cool poems'.

Of his past verse plays The Stage enthused 'Visceral, virile verse...burning with contemporary political relevance'.

Luke Wright is one of Britain's top stand-up poets. Flamboyant, political and riotously funny, Wright's inventive shows are enjoyed by thousands of people across the world every year. He is the author of two full collections, three pamphlets of poetry and two previous verse plays. He is the winner of a Fringe First, a Stage Award, and two Saboteur Awards.

For 11 years he co-programmed the Poetry Arena at Latitude, Europe's largest poetry gig. He now curates poetry for Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Luke said 'This is certainly the most complex and mature thing I've written so far. As with my previous plays there is a personal story occurring against the backdrop of political upheaval. Previously I've dealt with Thatcherism and the legacy of New Labour, this is bang up to date and features a man approaching middle age excited by the febrile nature of British politics while trying to hold things together at home.'

The Remains of Logan Dankworth is directed by Alex Thorpe who worked on Luke's Frankie Vah and has three Royal Shakespeare Company productions under his belt. Music for the show was written and performed by East Anglian musician and writer Polly Wright.

13th November 8pm

Norwich Arts Centre 51 St. Benedicts Street, Norwich NR2 4PG

Pay What You Can Afford £4 concs, £6-£12

01603 660352 www.norwichartscentre.co.uk





