Lost Dog's ROMEO & JULIET Has Been Canceled

Lost Dog has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances of Romeo & Juliet:

We're sad to announce that due to COVID-19 we have had to move to cancel our upcoming tour of Juliet & Romeo. This includes all performances of the house supported Spring Tour of Juliet & Romeo at; Norwich Playhouse, artsdepot, Hertford Theatre, Luton Library Theatre, Arts at the Old Fire Station, The Mill Arts Centre and Farnham Maltings, as well as our dates at Theatre de Montbéliard.

We are of course disappointed that we cannot share this much-loved show with you, and we thank those who had bought tickets for their support. The venues will be in contact with you in due course and, if you are able, we ask that you consider donating the value of your ticket refund back to your local venue. Your support at this time is vital. We will continue to heed the advice of the government, Arts Council England, and WHO during this time and we will update you on our performances scheduled for later in the year when we can.

like to thank our incredible performers and collaborators, particularly Kip Johnson and Solène Weinachter. and the rest of The Lost Dog team for their continued hard work, to our audiences for their support and understanding, and to the arts community who are showing incredible resilience. Please be safe, be compassionate.





