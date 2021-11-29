Lost Dog Will Tour A TALE OF TWO CITIES in 2022

Lost Dog will tour A TALE OF TWO CITIES, an inspired re-imagining of Charles Dickens' classic novel, from February-May 2022.

Charles Dickens' best-known work of historical fiction was published in 1859 and set in London and Paris before and during the French Revolution of 1789. It's a novel of revolution, of love and adventure; even if audiences haven't read the book this is definitely the show for them. And if they have read the book, this is still the show for them.

Says Lost Dog Artistic Director Ben Duke: "Charles Dickens left a lot out of his novel, particularly when it comes to Lucie Manette, the central female character. I think she was underwritten; much of her psychological complexity left on the cutting room floor. Our show picks up those offcuts and sticks them back together - possibly in the wrong order - to rediscover the real story of this complex, troubled, funny, and, ultimately, 21st century woman."

From the creators of Paradise Lost (lies unopened beside me) and Juliet & Romeo, comes a re-staging of one of the bestselling novels of all time; part dance, part theatre, part fictionalised documentary, no-part costume drama, this is Lost Dog's nearly unrecognisable re-imagining of a classic.

Director Ben Duke - Lost Dog's Artistic Director - employs the use of live cameras onstage which are operated by members of the cast of dancer/actors to explore the ways in which documentary filmmaking can impact the art of storytelling.

Tour Dates

February 17th 18th Warwick Arts Centre www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

February 17th - world premiere and press night

February 23rd - March 5th London, The Place www.theplace.org.uk

except for February 27th. Times: 7.30pm. Saturday March 5th 3pm

February 23rd - press night

March 15th 16th Salford, The Lowry www.thelowry.com

April 1st 2nd Southampton MAST www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk

April 5th 6th Newbury Corn Exchange www.cornexchangenew.com

May 20th 21st Norfolk & Norwich Festival www.nnfestival.org

May 24th Nottingham Playhouse www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.u

Cast: Valentina Formenti, Nina-Morgane Madelaine, Temitope Ajose-Cutting, Hannes Langolf, John Kendall

Production credits:

Devised by: Ben Duke and the Company

Director: Ben Duke

Associate Director: Pippa Duke

Dramaturg: Raquel Meseguer

Designer: Amber Van Den Hoeck

Lighting Designer: Katy Morison

Sound Engineer: Hjorvar Rognvaldsson

Video Designer: Will Duke

Videographer: Idris Ellis

Production Manager: Dave Sherman