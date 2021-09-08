London's New Werkhaus Club Re-launches After COVID

One of London's newest clubs, Werkhaus, relaunches after covid with some of London's finest promoters and international acts all booked in over the next few months. The rough and raw 300 capacity club which launched from the ashes of one of London's original warehouse spaces back in 2019.

Now it commands a huge roster of talent conveniently parked out the back of Cafe 1001 in the centre of East London on Brick Lane.

The venue itself boasts a top of the range Funktion One sound system whilst partnering with well-known collectives Percolate, LWE and Loaded which all take over for selected nights.

Some of the key talent bringing the flair includes Hammer, Frazi.er, Plastician, Space Dimension Controller, Brame & Hamo, Conducta plus much more running up until 6am. Werkhaus relaunches on the 11th of September with Bicep's afterparty.

