London Palladium Production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is Coming to Milton Keynes Theatre

Michael Harrison and the Really Useful Group have announced that direct from two triumphant seasons at The London Palladium, the sensational brand-new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Monday 12th to Saturday 25th September. Alexandra Burke reprises her celebrated role as Narrator, joining Jac Yarrow who is preparing to don the famous coat in the titular role on tour.

Alexandra Burke will play Narrator in the celebrated musical. Her many West End credits include the lead roles in The Bodyguard, Sister Act, Chess and Chicago. Alexandra first rose to fame winning The X-Factor in 2008, and has since gone on to sell over 5 million records. She'll also make her movie debut in the film Pretty Red Dress next year.

Jac Yarrow caused a sensation when he made his professional stage debut playing Joseph, following in the footsteps of a line of stars who have previously played the title character. His portrayal of Joseph won him unanimous acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination, with his rendition of 'Close Every Door To Me' regularly stopping the show with standing ovations.





Producer Michael Harrison says of today's announcement:

"After two sensational runs at The London Palladium, I am delighted to bring this joyous show to Milton Keynes Theatre next autumn as JOSEPH prepares to unite audiences and spread happiness across the UK. Our 'dream team' casting will enchant newcomers and longstanding fans alike. Alexandra Burke is confirmed to return to her much-applauded role as Narrator when we perform in Milton Keynes, having warmed the hearts of theatre-goers at the London Palladium this summer alongside Jac Yarrow whose spectacular debut in the title role has wowed audiences and critics alike. GO! GO! GO! JOSEPH!"

Audiences and critics were unanimous in their acclaim for the legendary musical - the first major collaboration by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber - when it returned to the London Palladium in 2019 and again in 2021.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Laurence Connor. Laurence's credits include the acclaimed London production of School of Rock and the Tony-Award nominated production on Broadway, the recent London productions of Miss Saigon and Chess, the international arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and he is also the Co-Director of the new version of Les Misérables which has enjoyed worldwide success including Broadway, UK and US tours. He is the director of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new production of Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

JoAnn M Hunter (who has 20 Broadway shows to her credit, including School of Rock and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever) is the show's choreographer, set and costume design are by the award-winning Morgan Large with Ben Cracknell as Lighting Designer and Gareth Owen as Sound Designer.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru! The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into hardship by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is produced by Michael Harrison.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Performances: Mon 12 - Sat 24 Sep 2022

Tickets: From £13*

General bookings: 0844 871 7615*

Access bookings: 0333 009 5399

Group bookings: 0207 206 1174

Online Booking: ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes*

*Fees may apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company's access charge