London Hughes Announces One Off Performance At The Bloomsbury Theatre

Having already sold out 8 shows at London's Soho Theatre in December, London Hughes - Edinburgh Comedy Award 2019 nominee and star of ITV's All Star Musicals, BBC2's Mock The Week and ITV2's Don't Hate The Playaz - will bring her hit show, To Catch A D*ck to the Bloomsbury Theatre for one night only on Friday 10th January 2020 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale on Friday 1st November from www.livenation.co.uk.

London is confused. She's awesome, successful, sh*t hot and yet, somehow, incredibly single... how on earth has that happened?! In this laugh a minute, empowering show, London will explore the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women - who definitely don't need a man but wouldn't mind the option. Following sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and stateside in Los Angeles, this is one last opportunity to catch the most talked about show of the Edinburgh Fringe 2019.

Nominated for the 2019 Edinburgh Comedy Award and former winner of the prestigious Funny Women Award, London Hughes is a stand-up comedian and presenter, whose credits include All Star Musicals (ITV), Don't Hate The Playaz (ITV2), Celebs Go Dating (E4), Celebrity Game Night (Channel 5) and Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2). She also appeared in series one of smash hit BBC series Fleabag (BBC One) and wrote and starred in her own YouTube comedy series No Filter, as well as At Home With Beyonce and Beyonce Wants Groceries for BBC Comedy online. London also created her own show 28 Days Later for BBC Radio 4. To Catch A D*ck was London's sophomore show at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, was a complete sell-out with extra dates added, and was named by British Comedy Guide as one of the top reviewed shows at the festival, with the most 5 star reviews (seven). The show is transferring to Soho Theatre this December with the entire run already sold out, whilst London recently collaborated with Spotify to release brand new podcast, London, Actually.

Tickets for London Hughes: To Catch A D*ck at the Bloomsbury Theatre, London go on sale on Friday 1st November 2019 from www.livenation.co.uk.





