Liz Kingsman's ONE-WOMAN SHOW Announces Extended Run SOHO Theatre

Following sold out VAULT Festival and Pleasance Theatre runs, Liz Kingsman - one third of smash hit comedy group Massive Dad - brings her debut one-woman odyssey to Soho Theatre for an extended run. Now running for 15 nights from 11th - 27th October, ONE WOMAN SHOW is a bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives - this blurb will nail down nothing.

Tickets are on sale now available from http://www.sohotheatre.com/shows/one-woman-show-by-liz-kingsman.

ONE-WOMAN SHOW follows writer-performer Liz Kingsman during a particularly high-pressure performance of her debut one-woman show Wildfowl, so unflinching you'll be begging for a flinch.

Trigger warning: contains blinding ambition.

Liz Kingsman is an actor, writer and comedian. She can currently be seen in new French political satire Parlement on France 2, and Down from London, streaming on Topic (US), which she co-created and wrote with Sharon Horgan's Merman Productions based on an award-winning short film. Previous acting credits include BAFTA-nominated ITV2 sitcom Timewasters, Borderline on Netflix, and topical Channel 4 comedies Ballot Monkeys and Power Monkeys. Liz can also be seen in Starstruck (BBC and HBO), Pls Like (BBC3) and King Gary (BBC One). She is one-third of critically acclaimed comedy group Massive Dad described in The Observer as, "Searingly honest, bitingly funny: the female millennials changing comedy".

One-Woman Show is written and performed by Liz Kingsman. Produced by Country Mile Productions and Directed by Adam Brace.