Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Has Released Their February Schedule

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre promises a month of critically acclaimed drama, classic hits, award-winning comedy, magic with a twist and the return of an acclaimed show born at The Epstein.

For Drama lovers, Riot Act kicks off a 10-date UK tour at The Epstein on Wed 5 Feb, marking LGBT+ History Month. Direct from the West-End, this critically acclaimed show, written and performed by Alexis Gregory and directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, is a hard-hitting, hilarious and moving exploration of 6 decades of the LGBT rights movement.

We Love Little Mix kick off the music month on Sat 1 Feb, with four fantastic singers and dancers who really capture the look, the sound and all the dance moves of one of the UK's most loved Girl Bands. On Fri 7 Feb A Foreigner's Journey pays tribute to bands Foreigner and Journey with the very best songs from each, including Don't Stop Believing, Separate Ways, Cold As Ice, Juke Box Hero, Waiting For A Girl Like You and I Want To Know What Love Is, plus many more.

Midnight Train To Georgia: A Celebration of Gladys Knight (Sat 8 Feb) salutes the Empress of Soul with classic hits including Baby Don't Change Your Mind, Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me, The Way We Were / Try To Remember, Licence To Kill, her signature song Midnight Train To Georgia and many more!

On Sat 22 Feb, The Epstein welcomes back the critically acclaimed Something About Simon. Having been born at The Epstein in 2018 to sell-out audiences, the show went on to 5-star rated performances on the Edinburgh Fringe, New York and Belfast. Now it returns to where it all started as singer-songwriter Gary Edward Jones recites the music of his idol, while telling his unique story through visuals, stage design and, of course, the music. Gary is a natural storyteller, tracing the sometimes-poignant moments in Paul Simon's life and career, that occasionally mirror his own. Something About Simon is not a tribute show; it is one musician authentically honouring the music of another.

Closing out the month, The Jersey Beats perform on Tue 25 Feb. Celebrating the music of the 100 million album-selling Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, it's an evening of great music and fun, featuring Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man, Bye, Bye, Baby and Oh What A Night, it's an evening of great music, fun and more.

We've got a great month of Comedy coming up. The Magnificent Nina West Show kicks off the laughs on Tue 4 Feb, presenting some of the UK's the UK and Europe's first ever Drag Magic show. On Sun 16 Feb, award-winning comedian and bestselling author Sam Avery (AKA The Learner Parent) presents Toddlergeddon - a must-see stand-up show for parents, asking searching questions: How do you raise a toddler with more attitude than Kanye West? Can you negotiate effectively with a pre-schooler who knows you're clueless?

Queen of Scottish Comedy, Janey Godley's Soup Pot arrives on Thu 20 Feb. Famous for her live voice over's and stand up (and the rude sign with which she welcomed Donald Trump to his Trump Turnberry), check out her new show and latest patter.

On Wed 26 Feb Ardal O'Hanlon returns to Liverpool with The Showing Off Must Go On. In an age of raging populism, identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, Ardal is forced to saddle his high horse again and ride fearlessly into the culture wars.

On Fri 28 and Sat 29 Feb, The Epstein presents a comedy world premiere from the pen of David Spicer entitled Health & Safety. The country's top safety officers gather for their annual national conference. What could possibly go wrong?

Britain's biggest anti-Brexit podcast REMAINIACS hosts its first-ever live show in Liverpool on Sat 15 Feb. Whether your rallying cry is Nil Satis Nisi OptimEUm or EU'll Never Walk Alone, join in an afternoon of top quality Brexit analysis, poor quality Brexit jokes, audience questions, surprises... and a little hope in the darkness.

SHOW LISTINGS:

Riot Act

Date: Wednesday 5 February 2020

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £12

Healthy and Safety

Date: Friday 28 February 2020- Saturday 29 February 2020

Time: 7:30 and 2:30pm

Tickets: £18

Now Festival

Date: Monday 10 February 2020- Thursday 13 February 2020

Time: 6:30pm

Tickets:

We love little mix

Date: Saturday 1 February 2020

Time: 6:00pm

Tickets: £16.50

A Foreigners Journey

Date: Friday 7 February 2020

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £17

A celebration of Glady's Knight

Date: Saturday 8 February

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £17

Something About Simon

Date: Saturday 22 February 2020

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £20

The Jersey Beats

Date: 25 February 2020

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £23

Sam Avery: Toddlergeddon

Date: 16 February 2020

Time: 8:00pm

Tickets: £19

Janey Godley's soup pot

Date: Thursday 20 February

Time: 8:00pm

Tickets: £17

Ardal O'Hanlon: The showing off must go on

Date: Wednesday 26 February 2020

Time: 8:00pm

Tickets: From £21

The Magnificent Nina West show

Date: Tuesday 4 February 2020

Time: 8:45pm

Tickets: From £23

Remainiacs: Live in Liverpool

Date: Saturday 15 February 2020

Time: 2pm

Tickets: £19

Reputation

Date: Sunday 9 February 2020

Time: 6:30pm

Tickets: £20

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy





