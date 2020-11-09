Little Angel Theatre Presents Digital Performance of REACH FOR THE STARS

Performances begin Sunday, November 8.

Little Angel Theatre has announced a digital performance of Reach for the Stars, a brand new show in partnership with the Albany and Arts Bridge Charity.

Rocket into space with Nat as she overcomes her fears and strives to achieve her greatest ambition - to fly.

Told through dazzling puppetry and inspired by the life of Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to go into space, this heart-warming and inspiring story encourages us all to strive for our goals.

Reach for the Stars played live to socially distanced audiences at the Albany and Little Angel Studios during October half term; but following the government's announcement that there would be a second national lockdown from 5 November, the show was sadly forced to close.

Little Angel Theatre has quickly adapted to producing digital content this year, and is excited to offer their audiences an out of this world experience by sharing all remaining performances of Reach for the Stars via Zoom. Audience members will be greeted by one of the show's talented performers, watch a recorded version of the show, and take part in games and activities.

Details:

Sat 7 & Sun 8 November

Sat 14 & Sun 15 November

Sat 21 & Sun 22 November

Sat 28 & Sun 29 November

Sat 5 & Sun 6 December

11am & 2pm

Running Time: 50 mins approx.

Recommended for ages 7 - 11

£13.50 per household

https://littleangeltheatre.com/

