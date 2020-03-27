Little Angel Theatre Launches Online Craft Activities

Little Angel Theatre has launched a host of video stories and online stay-at-home activity guides to keep children and their parents/carers entertained while schools are closed.

Little Angel Theatre has had an overwhelming amount of support from the artists they work with, so they will be releasing a daily video story told to camera by one of their performers. Stories so far include a reading of Puss in Boots by Samuel Dutton (The Further Adventures of the Owl and the Pussy-cat) and an object theatre-filled rendition of Little Red Riding Hood told by Lori Hopkins (Me...). Each story will also include a guide for how to use it to do even more activities at home.

All of the activity guides will use simple materials (most of which can be found around the home) and are aimed at children from 3 to 11 and fall into the following categories:

· Suitable for ages 3-6 (KS1) with focused adult help

· Suitable for ages 7-11 (KS2) independent working

There will be a new guide on the Little Angel Theatre website every day. Learn to make your own cat puppet using origami, or cut out and decorate some paper dolls to take on an adventure of your own.

In place of Little Angel Theatre's free weekly Crafternoon sessions for Islington residents, Community Engagement Manager Laura Hunt will be running the session through videos uploaded every Thursday so that families can continue getting creative at home.

And finally, Little Angel Theatre's Artistic Director Samantha Lane will spend an hour each day with her own children to make a small-scale puppet show. She will be using things that you can find at home, and you can follow their process - and even give it a go yourself!

All of these resources are being offered for free, but if you are able to make a small donation - even if it's just £1 or £2 - it would be greatly appreciated.

Little Angel Theatre's Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said: 'The impact of virus is a critical threat to our venue, and we are doing everything in our power to overcome it. Most of our funding comes from people like you, coming to see our shows. Without these performances, the majority of our income is gone. We are determined to reopen to bring back our artistic and community programmes, look after our cherished buildings and remain accessible to all. Any donation, large or small, will help us overcome this threat and ensure our future. Thank you for believing in us.'

Find all of the activity guides and stories here .





