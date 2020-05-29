Little Angel Announces the Next Three Shows in its Digital Series

Little Angel has announced the next three shows in its digital season, an original short Scoop's Space, and adaptations of Chris Haughton's Don't Worry, Little Crab and Emma Dodd's When...

The next three shows will all be broadcast on the company's YouTube channel for free in June. Find out more below.

Scoop's Space

Sunday 14 June 2020, 11am BST

Available indefinitely

For fans of: the company's 2018 production of Junk, getting messy and making things at home!

This digital retelling is inspired by the 2018 production Junk (which saw the company transform its studio space into a recycling plant). It will revisit Scoop, the junk lady, and show you into her secret space - a place where she gathers and stores all of the interesting things that other people throw away, and uses them to tell to tell stories.

The original production featured set and puppets made entirely out of recycled materials - including Bertie the bottle, jellyfish made from plastic bags, a sewer rat made from old slippers and a giant umbrella octopus.

During our closure period, we've been releasing daily resources showing families how they can use recycled materials such as egg boxes, cardboard, newspaper and even coffee capsules to make their own puppets at home. We hope that this performance will highlight the magic that can be found in every day objects and further inspire children to get creative with the 'junk' that we can all find around our homes.

This production will reunite the original company of Junk and will be filmed with a skeleton crew in Little Angel Studios, following social distancing guidelines.

Don't Worry, Little Crab

Sunday 21 June 2020, 11am

Available until 31 July 2020

For those who like: Chris Haughton's picture books (A Bit Lost, Oh no, George!, Goodnight Everyone), Jon Klassen's Hat trilogy (also published by our friends at Walker)

Little Crab and Very Big Crab live in a rockpool. Today, they're going for a dip in the sea. "This is going to be so great!" says Little Crab. But then Little Crab catches a first glimpse of the water... Oh. The waves! They're ENORMOUS. "JEEPERS!" Will Little Crab be brave enough to go in?

The show will be produced by Folded Feather and created and performed by Oliver Smart and Kim Scopes, with music by Matt Wand. The team will be communicating remotely from their own homes and studios to design, make, perform and film the show, in line with government restrictions.

Copyright ©2019 Chris Haughton

Don't Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton

Reproduced by permission of Walker Books Ltd, London SE11 5HJ www.walker.co.uk

When...

Sunday 28 June 2020, 11am

Available until 30 September 2020

For those who like: The company's 2016 production of Me..., Emma Dodd's books

The third performance will be an adaptation of Emma Dodd's picture book When...

Emma is the author and illustrator behind our 2016 production Me..., which returned for Christmas last year. In this story, a little bear shares his hopes and dreams and heads off on an inspirational aventure.

The show will be created by Pinwheel Theatre, performed by Lori Hopkins (who also puppeteered in Me...), with puppets by Naomi Oppenheim and music by Bethany Kay Hopkins.

The team will be communicating remotely from their own homes to create and film the show, in line with government restrictions.

Title: When...

Author: Emma Dodd

Published by Templar Publishing in 2013.

Templar Books: https://www.templarco.co.uk

