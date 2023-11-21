Liam Withnail Brings CHRONIC BOOM on UK Tour in 2024

Following his sold out Edinburgh Fringe run, multi award-winning comedian Liam Withnail embarks on his first UK tour. 2024 will see him bringing his critically acclaimed show Chronic Boom to audiences around the UK: from Aberdeen to Southampton, Liverpool to Soho (Theatre) and lots in between.

Don’t miss this gifted comic storyteller as he battles chronic illness and hilariously reckons with his new reality. Described as ‘extraordinary’ (The Independent), ‘vividly funny’ (Chortle) and ‘ the most amusing at tackling some serious shit’ (The Times), Chronic Boom has racked up sixteen 4 and 5 star reviews making it one of the best reviewed comedy shows of 2023. This enlightening stand up show about battling chronic illness takes audiences on a rollercoaster of laughter while packing an emotional pun

At the start of 2022, Liam believed himself to be able bodied and healthy. He lived a “normal” life, ate whatever he wanted, and was even training for a marathon. Then he was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis (a type of inflammatory bowel disease) and in October 2022 a “flare” saw him spending 10 days in hospital.

Coming to terms with the fact he could be suddenly hospitalised at any time, which would mean cancelling work-in-progress shows, Liam knew he would have to find a new way of testing his new material. Planning for the worst case scenario, Liam set about creating a show made up of ten distinct five minute routines (one for each day of that first hospital stay) which could be finessed at new material nights. This functional technique also underpins the narrative arc of this illuminating show, demonstrating how people with chronic illness or disabilities have to make changes every day just to try to live a “normal” life.

Liam Withnail is an Edinburgh based stand-up comedian, Scottish Comedy Award winner and resident MC at the Monkey Barrel. He has over 10 million TikTok/Instagram views and hosts popular podcast Enjoy an Album, alongside Christopher Macarthur-Boyd. He is also a regular guest on BBC Radio Scotland’s Breaking the News and has also been heard on The Good, The Bad and The Unexpected, seen on Socially Distant with Susan Calman and has written on Scot Squad. Liam’s previous solo shows have racked up a myriad of rave reviews with his 2019 show Homecoming (available on Spotify) winning the Amused Moose Award for Outstanding Show. He has performed at comedy clubs and festivals all over the UK and in Canada, Japan, Iceland and Australia.

Tour Dates

8pm, Friday 29th March: The Stand, Glasgow (as part of Glasgow Comedy Festival)

9pm, Monday 8th - Wednesday 10th April: Soho Theatre, London

7pm, Thursday 11th April: Hot Water Comedy Club, Liverpool

8pm, Saturday 13th April: Perth Theatre

7pm, Sunday 14th April: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

8pm, Wednesday 17th April: Brighton Komedia

8pm, Thursday 18th April: The Attic, Southampton

7:30pm, Friday 19th April: The Junction, Cambridge

8pm, Saturday 20th April: Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh

8pm, Thursday 2nd May: Alma Tavern, Bristol

8pm, Tuesday 7th May: The Frog & Bucket, Manchester

Wednesday 8th May: Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

8:30pm, Thursday 9th May: The Stand, Newcastle

8:30pm, Friday 10th May: The Glee Club, Birmingham