Laura Lexx Resumes Debut UK Tour KNEE JERK

Comedian Laura Lexx had a busy first lockdown, seeing her infamous Jürgen Klopp Twitter thread (5.6 million views, 55K likes and celebrity fans including Gary Lineker Kathy Burke , Marian Keyes and Seth Meyers ) become a book - Klopp Actually. If that wasn't enough, Laura crowdsourced a novel and started a new podcast called National Treasures! with fellow comedian Will Duggan.

Now, it's finally time for Laura to go back to her first love - live comedy. Rescheduled dates for her reprised debut tour have been confirmed, and so, after two sell-out Edinburgh shows in two years, the star of Live At The Apollo and double winner of The Comedian's Choice 'Best Performer Award' is reprising her first UK tour, Knee Jerk.

Knee Jerk shines a hilarious light on how hard it is to be a good person these days. The world seems eternally furious, whether that is over coronavirus, Brexit, carbon emissions, gender, plastics in the sea, nationality or whether or not we should be aiming for the future or the past. Maybe Laura is projecting, but, is all this arguing and fighting down to the fact we're absolutely terrified? In Knee Jerk, Laura uses the tricks she learned to cope with her eco-anxiety to try and soothe the world's temper and calm down our various phobias.

Laura has a laugh taking on many of society's big issues - social media, mental health, climate change and conceiving - asking questions such as, can you change the world without offending anyone? Can we stop being terrified and start being nicer to each other? Can you use netball to solve the gender pay gap? Spoiler alert: come for jokes, not for answers!

Laura is an award-winning comedian and writer. Her credits include Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Mock the Week (BBC Two), Hypothetical (Dave), Roast Battle ( Comedy Central ) The Dog Ate My Homework (CBBC), hosting The Comedy Club (BBC Radio 4 Extra), The Jason Manford Show (Absolute Radio) The Sarah Brett Show (BBC 5 live) Ayesha Hazarika and Mariella Frostrup 's shows on Times Radio and BBC at the Edinburgh Festivals (BBC Two), her performance on which has been viewed over three million times! Laura has also appeared on various high-profile podcasts including: Reasons to be Cheerful, Evil Genius with Russell Kane , Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast (RHLSTP) and has now started her own, National Treasures!, with fellow comedian Will Duggan.

Laura has gigged at comedy clubs and festivals all over the UK and Europe and has provided tour support for Jason Manford Tim Vine and Russell Kane . She has picked up a host of awards and nominations along the way, including two nominations for the Amused Moose Best Show, Chortle Best Compere nominations every year since 2016 and winning Comic's Comic Best MC Award in 2017 and Best Performer in the Comedian's Choice Awards in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, Knee Jerk was nominated for 2019's BroadwayWorld's Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards.