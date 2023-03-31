Laura Doddington and Jacob Bukasa Join THE BIRDS AND THE BEES UK Tour

Final casting has been announced for the upcoming UK tour of hilarious comedy romp The Birds and the Bees, opening 10 May, as Jacob Bukasa and Laura Doddington join the previously announced cast Helen Lederer and Michael Starke.

Stage and screen actor Laura Doddington will be reprising her role of Sarah says:

"I'm so excited to be doing the show again. It's a wonderful piece of writing which is not only very funny but full of heart."

Laura's many theatre credits include They Don't Pay, We Won't Pay (Mercury Colchester),Last of the Red Hot Lovers and Educating Rita (The Mill at Sonning) 'Boeing Boeing and Bedroom Farce (Oldham Coliseum and tour) Mansfield Park (Bury St Edmunds and tour) Man of the Moment, Private Fears in Public Places and Time of My Life'(Northampton). And Alphabetical Order and Oleanna (New Vic). Her TV appearances include The Midwich Cuckoos (Sky Drama). Multiple appearances on Doctors' (BBC). Holby City (BBC). Casualty (BBC). People Just Do Nothing'(BBC). Eastenders (BBC) and Prime Suspect 7 (ITV).

Jacob Bukasa playing Ben is a recent graduate from Mountview and following commercial projects for McDonald's and the NHL, and with short film Subs currently on the festival circuit, is excited to be joining The Birds and the Bees and says:

"I am so excited to be part of such an amazing production. It is a wonderful story that is so beautifully written by Mark Crawford that you almost forget it's also a comedy. The characters feel so genuine, and all come from different walks of life but still manage to connect to each other so effortlessly. I'm thrilled to be playing the role of Ben, and to get in the room with this amazing cast to explore all these stories and share them with the audience who will hopefully be leaving the theatre with a stitch! (In a good way)"

On Gail's East Anglian farm, the honeybees are dropping like flies - just like her love life. She hasn't slept with anyone since her husband bolted years ago. Her daughter's marriage is going bust just like her turkey farm. Neighbour Earl is fighting a losing battle with his sugar beet yield and his 'no strings' relationships. Can bio-student Ben perk up the pollinators and give the turkeys a helping hand? Perhaps all they need is some local mead and the annual Turkey Day's Dance to help them discover that the best way out of a crisis is to commit to those closest to you. Just don't get stung!

The smash-hit Canadian comedy written by Mark Crawford has been reimagined for a UK audience, relocating the play from modern-day Canada to Norfolk with additional material by James McDermott . Following a short critically acclaimed UK premiere in 2022, it will now visit Guildford, Southend, Malvern, Norwich, Richmond, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Swansea, Cheltenham, Barnstaple, Blackpool, Birmingham, Bromley, Darlington, Cambridge and Eastbourne.

The Birds and the Bees is a New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich, Norwich Theatre and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds co-production presented by John Stalker for BIRDS&BEES LTD. It is written by Mark Crawford with additional material by James McDermott and directed by Peter Rowe. Set & Costume Design is by Dawn Allsopp with Lighting Design from Richard G Jones. The Casting Director is Debbie O'Brien.

Producer John Stalker said:

"The Birds and the Bees is one of the funniest plays I have come across in a long time. Having seen the belly laughs from audiences during our short run in 2022 and with spring around the corner, I'm delighted to take this gem of a comedy to share with many more across the UK and I can't imagine the play in better hands than this stellar cast"

Set in an East Anglian farm, the hilarious comedy romp tackles topics of sex, love, science, family, and the artificial insemination of turkeys. This hilarious comedy romp has a heart as big as the laughs it brings. Indeed it's the bees' knees!

The show contains strong language, adult themes and partial nudity - recommended for ages 14+

PERFORMANCE DATES

THE BIRDS AND THE BEES www.thebirdsandthebeesplay.com

10 - 13 May Guildford Yvonne Arnaud

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

15 - 20 May Southend Palace Theatre

www.southendtheatres.org.uk

22 - 27 May Malvern Festival Theatre

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

01 - 03 Jun Norwich Theatre Royal

www.norwichtheatre.org

06 - 10 Jun Richmond Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond *

13 - 17 Jun Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/Miltonkeynes *

20 - 24 Jun Glasgow Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

27 Jun - 01 Jul Swansea Grand Theatre

www.swanseagrand.co.uk *

04 - 08 Jul Cheltenham Everyman

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

11 - 15 Jul Barnstaple Queens Theatre

www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

18 - 22 Jul Blackpool Grand Theatre

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

25 - 29 Jul Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/Birmingham *

31 Jul - 05 Aug Bromley Churchill Theatre

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

08 - 12 Aug Darlington Hippodrome

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

22 - 26 Aug Cambridge Arts Theatre

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

29 Aug - 02 Sep Eastbourne Devonshire Park

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk