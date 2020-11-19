Last Chance For Submissions For Hope Mill Theatre's £5,000 Playwriting Prize 'Through The Mill'

Hope Mill Theatre is calling for any final submissions for its new playwriting prize that launched earlier this year, which includes the opportunity of mentorship with writer Jonathan Harvey for the chosen finalists.

The prize, which has been named Through the Mill, is open to UK based writers over 16 and the winner will receive a cash prize of £5,000 as well as having their play produced by and at Hope Mill Theatre.

Over 200 submissions have already been received, but there is still time to enter ahead of the deadline for entries on Friday 27th November.

For more information on submissions and criteria please visit www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk

Artistic Director of Hope Mill Theatre, Joseph Houston, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the response to our first ever Playwriting Prize. Since opening in 2015, Hope Mill has hosted and programmed a lot of new writing from a range of exciting companies. We wanted as an organisation to find a way to support freelance writers and new writing by seeing it through to a full production as well as offering financial support. This is just the beginning of this amazing opportunity and we will be launching this prize annually."

Acclaimed stage and screen writer Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Beautiful Thing, Coronation Street) said: "I have long been a fan of Hope Mill Theatre. They are proof positive that great theatre doesn't just take place in our capital.

"I am thrilled to be involved in Through The Mill. I got my first break in competitions at Liverpool Playhouse and the Royal Court in London. Getting my plays produced via these competitions was the best education ever, and the prize money helped get me through Uni!

"This is such a good opportunity, and I can't wait to see what the competition brings, and to work with the finalists."

