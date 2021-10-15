LES MISERABLES Returns To Milton Keynes Next April

Cameron Mackintosh has announced full casting for his acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's "LES MISERABLES" as the UK and Ireland tour reopens at Glasgow Theatre Royal on 23 November 2021 where it will visit Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday 26 April to Saturday 21 May 2022.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISERABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of LES MISERABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular and contemporary musicals.