LES MISERABLES Returns To Milton Keynes Next April

Cameron Mackintosh has announced full casting for his acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's "LES MISERABLES" as the UK and Ireland tour reopens at Glasgow Theatre Royal on 23 November 2021 where it will visit Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday 26 April to Saturday 21 May 2022.

Joining the previously announced Dean Chisnall as 'Jean Valjean', Nic Greenshields as 'Javert' and Katie Hall as 'Fantine' will be Ian Hughes as 'Thénardier', Will Callan as 'Marius', Nathania Ong as 'Eponine', Helen Walsh as 'Madame Thénardier', Barnaby Hughes as 'Enjolras' and Paige Blankson as 'Cosette'. Biographies and headshots on https://www.dropbox.com/sh/nzw73dbhnoydr9v/AAA91Ahc-O1u4BCi4G8Wa5aIa?dl=0

The cast is completed by George Arvidson , Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt , Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton Earl Carpenter , Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall Jenna Innes , Tessa Kadler, Damien Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry , Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read and Rebecca Ridout

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISERABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of LES MISERABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular and contemporary musicals.