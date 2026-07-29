LA VOIX LIVE to Launch Biggest-Ever UK Theatre Tour

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

La Voix is back will embark on her live theatre tour yet, heading to stages across the UK in spring 2027 with La Voix Live. This brand-new show from the showbiz tour-de-force herself will be packed with sensational vocals, a live band, comedy, wit and glamour. Whether she's belting out showstoppers, sharing scandalous stories or leaving audiences crying with laughter, La Voix delivers world-class entertainment and with no two shows the same, expect an unpredictable and unforgettable night out!

Renowned for her charismatic stage presence La Voix has toured theatres around the country for the last 10 years most recently with her sold out tour The Show Isn't Over. In 2026 she starred in Annie The Musical as Miss Hannigan, receiving rave reviews across the board. Her career has also seen her leave a trail of laughter in her wake, as resident Queen of the Seas aboard P&O Cruises and on popular shows including Britain's Got Talent, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Michael McIntyre's Big Show, Celebrity Weakest Link, Queen of the Universe, and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

In 2025 La Voix became one of Britain's most talked-about TV stars, having waltzed her way into the nation's hearts in the iconic series of Strictly Come Dancing, she's gone on to conquer the UK, becoming quite possibly the most recognisable redhead in Britain! Most recently seen reading out the UK votes on The Eurovision Song Contest 2026, performing as herself in the Queen Vic in Eastenders and appearing regularly on ITV1's This Morning where she discusses all the Entertainment and Showbiz news

She says " Performing on Strictly Come Dancing was such a magical experience and reminded me just how much I love connecting with a live audience. Nothing compares to the energy in the room, the laughter, the music and those unforgettable moments we create together. I can't wait to bring the glamour, the laughs and a few fabulous surprises to audiences across the UK. It's going to be my biggest, boldest and most fabulous tour yet – I'll see you there!"

Produced by the award-winning Imagine Theatre, the show will open at BEAM: Hertford on 05 March 2027 and will visit Basingstoke, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bradford, Brighton, Bromley, Cardiff, Carlisle, Crewe, Dartford, Dunfermline, Dunstable, Eastbourne, Fareham, Folkestone, Glasgow, Grimsby, Guildford, High Wycombe, Hull, Ipswich, Leicester, Llandudno, Nottingham, Plymouth, Southend-on-Sea, Stevenage, Stockton, Swindon, Truro, and Wolverhampton through March and April.

For those who discovered La Voix on TV, this is the chance to experience the magic close up. For loyal fans, expect an even bigger celebration packed with new material, unforgettable moments and all the fabulousness you've come to expect.

Tour Dates

BEAM Hertford

05 March 2027

https://www.beamhertford.co.uk

G Live, Guildford

08 March 2027

https://www.glive.co.uk

Birmingham Town Hall

09 March 2027

https://www.bmusic.co.uk

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

10 March 2027

https://www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

Eastbourne Congress Theatre

11 March 2027

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage

13 March 2027

https://www.gordon-craig.co.uk

Hull City Hall

14 March 2027

https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Theatre Royal Nottingham

15 March 2027

https://www.trch.co.uk

Swindon Wyvern Theatre

16 March 2027

https://www.swindontheatre.co.uk

Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

17 March 2027

https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Ipswich Regent Theatre

18 March 2027

https://www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Theatre Royal Brighton

21 March 2027

https://www.atgtickets.com/Brighton

Dunstable Grove Theatre

23 March 2027

https://www.grovetheatre.co.uk

Wycombe Swan

24 March 2027

https://www.wycombeswan.co.uk

Grimsby Auditorium

25 March 2027

https://www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

30 March 2027

https://www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

31 March 2027

https://www.atgtickets.com/Folkestone

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

02 April 2027

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Cardiff New Theatre

03 April 2027

https://www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

04 April 2027

https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Theatre Royal Plymouth

07 April 2027

https://www.theatreroyal.com

Stockton Globe

10 April 2027

https://www.stocktonglobe.co.uk

Bradford Live

11 April 2027

https://www.bradfordlive.co.uk

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

13 April 2027

https://www.venuecymru.co.uk

The Sands Centre, Carlisle

14 April 2027

https://www.thesandscentre.co.uk

Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre

15 April 2027

https://www.alhambra.co.uk

Glasgow Pavilion

16 April 2027

https://www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

Fareham Live

24 April 2027

https://www.farehamlive.com

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

25 April 2027

https://www.trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley

Crewe Lyceum Theatre

26 April 2027

https://www.crewelyceum.co.uk

De Montfort Hall

29 April 2027

https://www.demontforthall.co.uk

The Anvil, Basingstoke

30 April 2027

https://www.anvilarts.org.uk

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming