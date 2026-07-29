LA VOIX LIVE to Launch Biggest-Ever UK Theatre Tour
Produced by Imagine Theatre, the tour will open at BEAM: Hertford before visiting more than 30 UK venues.
La Voix is back will embark on her live theatre tour yet, heading to stages across the UK in spring 2027 with La Voix Live. This brand-new show from the showbiz tour-de-force herself will be packed with sensational vocals, a live band, comedy, wit and glamour. Whether she's belting out showstoppers, sharing scandalous stories or leaving audiences crying with laughter, La Voix delivers world-class entertainment and with no two shows the same, expect an unpredictable and unforgettable night out!
Renowned for her charismatic stage presence La Voix has toured theatres around the country for the last 10 years most recently with her sold out tour The Show Isn't Over. In 2026 she starred in Annie The Musical as Miss Hannigan, receiving rave reviews across the board. Her career has also seen her leave a trail of laughter in her wake, as resident Queen of the Seas aboard P&O Cruises and on popular shows including Britain's Got Talent, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Michael McIntyre's Big Show, Celebrity Weakest Link, Queen of the Universe, and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.
In 2025 La Voix became one of Britain's most talked-about TV stars, having waltzed her way into the nation's hearts in the iconic series of Strictly Come Dancing, she's gone on to conquer the UK, becoming quite possibly the most recognisable redhead in Britain! Most recently seen reading out the UK votes on The Eurovision Song Contest 2026, performing as herself in the Queen Vic in Eastenders and appearing regularly on ITV1's This Morning where she discusses all the Entertainment and Showbiz news
She says " Performing on Strictly Come Dancing was such a magical experience and reminded me just how much I love connecting with a live audience. Nothing compares to the energy in the room, the laughter, the music and those unforgettable moments we create together. I can't wait to bring the glamour, the laughs and a few fabulous surprises to audiences across the UK. It's going to be my biggest, boldest and most fabulous tour yet – I'll see you there!"
Produced by the award-winning Imagine Theatre, the show will open at BEAM: Hertford on 05 March 2027 and will visit Basingstoke, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bradford, Brighton, Bromley, Cardiff, Carlisle, Crewe, Dartford, Dunfermline, Dunstable, Eastbourne, Fareham, Folkestone, Glasgow, Grimsby, Guildford, High Wycombe, Hull, Ipswich, Leicester, Llandudno, Nottingham, Plymouth, Southend-on-Sea, Stevenage, Stockton, Swindon, Truro, and Wolverhampton through March and April.
For those who discovered La Voix on TV, this is the chance to experience the magic close up. For loyal fans, expect an even bigger celebration packed with new material, unforgettable moments and all the fabulousness you've come to expect.
Tour Dates
BEAM Hertford
05 March 2027
https://www.beamhertford.co.uk
G Live, Guildford
08 March 2027
https://www.glive.co.uk
Birmingham Town Hall
09 March 2027
https://www.bmusic.co.uk
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
10 March 2027
https://www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk
Eastbourne Congress Theatre
11 March 2027
https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk
Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage
13 March 2027
https://www.gordon-craig.co.uk
Hull City Hall
14 March 2027
https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk
Theatre Royal Nottingham
15 March 2027
https://www.trch.co.uk
Swindon Wyvern Theatre
16 March 2027
https://www.swindontheatre.co.uk
Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
17 March 2027
https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk
Ipswich Regent Theatre
18 March 2027
https://www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk
Theatre Royal Brighton
21 March 2027
https://www.atgtickets.com/Brighton
Dunstable Grove Theatre
23 March 2027
https://www.grovetheatre.co.uk
Wycombe Swan
24 March 2027
https://www.wycombeswan.co.uk
Grimsby Auditorium
25 March 2027
https://www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk
Orchard Theatre, Dartford
30 March 2027
https://www.orchardtheatre.co.uk
Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
31 March 2027
https://www.atgtickets.com/Folkestone
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
02 April 2027
https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk
Cardiff New Theatre
03 April 2027
https://www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
Hall for Cornwall, Truro
04 April 2027
https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
Theatre Royal Plymouth
07 April 2027
https://www.theatreroyal.com
Stockton Globe
10 April 2027
https://www.stocktonglobe.co.uk
Bradford Live
11 April 2027
https://www.bradfordlive.co.uk
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
13 April 2027
https://www.venuecymru.co.uk
The Sands Centre, Carlisle
14 April 2027
https://www.thesandscentre.co.uk
Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre
15 April 2027
https://www.alhambra.co.uk
Glasgow Pavilion
16 April 2027
https://www.paviliontheatre.co.uk
Fareham Live
24 April 2027
https://www.farehamlive.com
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
25 April 2027
https://www.trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley
Crewe Lyceum Theatre
26 April 2027
https://www.crewelyceum.co.uk
De Montfort Hall
29 April 2027
https://www.demontforthall.co.uk
The Anvil, Basingstoke
30 April 2027
https://www.anvilarts.org.uk
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