Kit Sinclair Brings GIGI STAR To Applecart Arts in September

Award-winning writer Kit Sinclair, brings Gigi Star to Applecart Arts, enriching the London borough with the lowest arts engagement in all of London.

'Gigi Star' is coming to Applecart Arts from 5th-9th September, being one of the first shows in their new building. Kit Sinclair and Tom Blake bring to life this gig-theatre show, playing multiple characters with dark humour and skill. Blake, composer and actor-musician, underscores Sinclair's writing with original music. Sinclair, is a commissioned, award-winning writer and performer who brings our relatable heroine, Gigi, to life with a mixture of poetry and prose.

In this adult fairytale for the modern age, Gigi Star's Saturn is Returning which means she is, quite frankly, astrologically f*cked.

In her 27th year, she makes a dubious moral choice, literally goes to Hell and back all whilst battling her self-doubt.

Buckle up baby, things are about to get bumpy...

Underscored by breathtaking live music, Gigi, the voice of Doubt and a squad of bizarre rebels go on a mission, learning some hard truths along the way.

Can we ever atone for past mistakes? Will Gigi reconnect with her true purpose? Does self-doubt ever really serve us?

Forget knights in shining armour, this is about overcoming assholes whilst wrapped in tinfoil.

The borough of Newham was identified by Arts Council England as the area with lowest arts engagement in London, with only 58% engagement. The creative team of Gigi Star are reaching groups such as local choirs, youth groups and poetry groups and truly setting the tone for this community space to engage with the local community with a show that will resonate and warm hearts.

Kit Sinclair plays Gigi. She is a writer and performer. Her acting credits include Awakening (EdFringe 2018, Lyn Gardner Top Pick), Aeroplanes (nominated for 'Best Actor' at BAFTAs Underwire festival) EastEnders, Casualty, and ITV Inspector Lewis. As a writer, she is currently under commission for Hampstead Theatre.

Tom Blake plays Doubt. Previous work includes Gods and Dogs (The Rude Mechanical Company), The Open (The Space), It Will Make You Feel Better (Theatre 503), Stop and Search (Arcola Theatre) and Not Helping (Stockwell Playhouse) in a production that won the annual One Act Play Festival. Tom will be featuring in upcoming Sony Pictures film It's All Coming Back to Me.

Charlotte Ive is a director. Charlotte has previously directed at The Arcola Theatre, The Bunker, The Roundhouse Camden and The Greenwich Theatre. Charlotte has been commissioned to create productions for The V&A Museum, London Symphony Orchestra St Lukes and The Hazlitt Theatre. She has been nominated for an Off West End Best Director Award, long listed for The Papatango Award and shortlisted for the Jermyn Street Theatre's new writing initiative.