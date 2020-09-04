Kiln Theatre Presents DEAR FUTURE GENERATION, An Original Film Written And Performed By Kiln Theatre 16-18 Young Company

The film can be viewed for free until 31 August 2021.

Following the success of the 19-25 Young Company's virtual sharing of their work-in-progress, Honeymoon, Kiln Theatre will screen Dear Future Generation - an original film written and performed by Kiln Theatre's 16-18 Young Company. The work on the project began pre-lockdown, and has continued over the past months taking place virtually. The film can be viewed for free at www.KilnTheatre.com/Dear-Future-Generation until 31 August 2021.

Indhu Rubasingham said today, "I have been deeply impressed by the hard work and talent of our Young Companies and everyone involved during this time. These projects started pre-COVID in our theatre building, then after much re-organising and thinking moved online, a form that none of us had done before and resulted in astonishing, innovative work. I have been personally emotionally moved by the power of these voices, their commitment and their generosity in reminding me, in these difficult times, about the vitality and importance of theatre. Their work has given me confidence that the future of our industry and our country are in good hands."

Head of Creative Engagement Jenny Batt said today, "The Young People and Creative Team working on this project have shown the biggest and most inspiring determination to stay creative and stay making art in this time. Their self-belief, talent and drive has resulted in a beautiful, and urgent film we are wildly proud of. Thank you for sharing your art and inspiring all of us."

This is our platform

Our soapbox

All we ask is that you listen

A poem, a manifesto, a dream of the future, Dear Future Generation is all about the mad world we're in and how to reset the rules.

As our vibrant and innovative young company explore what it means to be a game-changer, past present and future, they tell us what it is they want to see changed through the medium of spoken word, music and theatre. From the Martin Luther Kings to the fiercest drag queens, the company take this chance to investigate what came before, and what change they want to see in the future, through the lens of their generation, in ourselves, our neighbourhood and our society.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You