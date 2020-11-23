Kiln Theatre Launches Kiln Community Fundraising Appeal to Support Their Communities

Indhu Rubasingham, Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, today launched the new Kiln Community appeal to help raise £70,000 to support the theatre's various communities.

Donations to the Kiln Community appeal will go towards supporting new and existing projects, including:

Kiln Theatre's Young Writers Programme supporting local young people - new to writing for theatre - to develop their skills

Kiln Theatre's year-long Creative Engagement programme which includes Youth Theatres, Young Companies and their Minding the Gap project which supports young people newly arrived in the UK to develop their language skills and confidence through drama

Free English classes for adults in Brent, with free childcare

A collaboration with a local GP surgery to support people living with diabetes in Brent

A collaboration with charity Food for All to provide free hot meals once a week

Subsidising tickets for a season of socially distanced theatre from March 2021

The reopening of Kiln Cinema with low ticket prices to enable access for all

Indhu Rubasingham today said, "Since our theatre closed to the public in March, we know, more than ever, how vital our communities are, and simply how much we miss them. We miss our audiences, supporters, our neighbours and local businesses, the many young people who come through our building each day and inspire us, the staff who care so much and our wonderful community of actors, playwrights, creatives, musicians, backstage technicians and all the people that come together to create the work you see on stage. The building is a shell without the energy and passion of all who come through our doors.

"Through these past months, we've looked for every possible way to make a difference to our communities, and this fund will help us to continue to support them whenever and however we can."

The first £35,000 Kiln Theatre receive will be matched pound for pound thanks to contributions from a group of generous Kiln supporters.

Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, Kiln Theatre continued to support the young people of Brent by delivering all planned sessions and ongoing support virtually for the company's Minding the Gap project for young asylum seekers and refugees, Youth Theatre, Young Companies, and The Agency - which is part of Brent 2020 London Borough of Culture.

To find out how you can support and join the Kiln Community visit www.KilnTheatre.com/Kiln-Community.

