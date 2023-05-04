Kelle Bryan, Gyasi Sheppy, and Niki Colwell Evans Join Line Up For Wolverhampton's Pantomime, SNOW WHITE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced further casting for the spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE, with Eternal, Loose Women and Hollyoaks' Kelle Bryan, CBeebies' Gyasi Sheppy and X Factor and Blood Brothers' Niki Colwell Evans.

They join the previously announced Evie Pickerill as Snow White, Tam Ryan Muddles and Ian Adams as Nanny Nolly from 2 December 2023 - 7 January 2024.

Kelle Bryan plays the Good Fairy, Elementa. Kelle is known for being a member of band Eternal - Britain's most successful R&B group ever. The band went on to sell over ten million records, notching up 14 top 15 UK hits and four top ten albums. Kelle's theatrical West End debut came in 2017, treading the boards in the critically acclaimed play Wings with Juliet Stevenson. Kelle flexed her presenting muscles for the first time since 2000's The N-List by hosting the Urban Music Awards in 2006 and ITV's interactive quiz show Glitterball in 2007. Kelle completed filming series regular roles in 2 BBC productions in the summer of 2012, the BBC1 sitcom Me & Mrs Jones with Neil Morrissey and Sarah Alexander and the CBBC drama Rocket's Island. Kelle reformed with her Eternal bandmates for a sold-out show at London's Apollo in 2014, documented as part of ITV's The Big Reunion, as well as appearing as a contestant on All Star Mr & Mrs and The Chase raising £30,000 for the Lupus charity. 2016 saw business awards and nominations at the European Diversity Awards and winner of the Inspirational Role Model of the Year at the Precious Awards. Kelle became a series regular in Channel 4's Hollyoaks playing Martine Deveraux in 2018, winning the RTS Award for Best Storyline 2022 and she was nominated for Best Actress at the Soap Awards the same year. Kelle is a resident panellist for ITV's Loose Women which was the winner of the RTS Award for Best Daytime Show in 2021 and she was part of the line up for the first all black panel.

Gyasi Sheppy plays Prince William of Wolverhampton. He is best known for his coveted role as a CBeebies TV presenter and housemate in the CBeebies House! He has since become a firm favourite amongst both the kids watching, and their parents. With a background in performing and entertainment, from a very young age Gyasi landed roles in feature films and TV commercials at home in Northern Ireland, before leaving the U.K. altogether to work as an actor and entertainment host for The Walt Disney Company aboard Disney Cruise Line and then Disneyland Paris. Upon his return, Gyasi taught theatre at some of the top theatre schools for children in Northern Ireland including National Stage NI and Belfast School of Performing Arts. Now based in London, Gyasi went on to land the title role of Dick in Dick Whittington & His Cat at the Norwich Theatre Royal in 2021 which marked his professional leading role debut. Gyasi was then delighted to play the role of Dandini in Cinderella at the Grand Opera House in Belfast for Crossroads Pantomimes in 2022. Gyasi is delighted to be appearing at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this year, playing a dream role alongside his CBeebies colleague!

Niki Colwell Evans plays Queen Dragonella. She first rose to fame in 2007 when she reached the semi-final of series 4 of The X Factor UK, mentored by Louis Walsh. After her debut solo single Love Me No More in 2008, she went on to play the iconic role Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers at The Phoenix Theatre between 2008-2009 and in 2010 where she received rave reviews from critics. Niki made her pantomime debut at Wolverhampton Grand in 2009, playing Fairy Godmother in Cinderella with Stefan Dennis and the Krankies. She has since appeared in a further three Grand Theatre Pantomimes, Snow White with Sam Kane and Linda Lusardi, Jack and the Beanstalk with Sherrie Hewson, Keith Harris and Orville and Cinderella with Julian Clary. Niki more recently appeared at Wolverhampton Grand in Kinky Boots as Trish (UK Tour 2018). She played the role of Paulette in the musical adaptation of Legally Blonde (UK Tour 2012) receiving high acclaim for her performance as Elle's sassy confidante. Over the years, Niki has toured as a solo singer with pop stars such as Sonia, Lonnie Gordon, Big Fun and Yell. In 2016, she performed at the Queen's 90th celebrations at Windsor Castle alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Damien Lewis, Andrea Boccelli, Katherine Jenkins, Gary Barlow, Kylie Minogue and many more.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Wolverhampton Grand, Adrian Jackson said; "We are delighted to welcome three wonderful new additions to our Snow White cast, securing a stellar line up for the entire family. Audiences of Wolverhampton and across the West Midlands are in for treat and are already booking in super early as this year's panto promises to be the most ambitious and spectacular ever staged! We are commissioning brand new sets and costumes, and with the biggest panto band in the land, it will be the most lavish family pantomime, an unmissable festive event this Christmas!"

As Wolverhampton Grand begins to produce a brand new production of SNOW WHITE, with over 18,000 tickets already sold, early booking is advised to join us as we look in the mirror, defeat the Evil Queen and follow Snow White & the prince on their journey to find true love's kiss in this ultimate fairy-tale family adventure.

Take a bite of panto delight with brand-new spectacular scenery and costumes, magical special effects, wicked humour, the biggest panto band in the land and plenty of audience participation! SNOW WHITE promises to be a festive spectacular for all ages.

Tickets for SNOW WHITE from 2 December 2023 - 7 January 2024 can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk now.