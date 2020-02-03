Kayla Meikle and Katherine Parkinson Join the Cast of SHOE LADY at the Royal Court Jerwood

Kayla Meikle and Katherine Parkinson have been cast in the world premiere of Shoe Lady written by E.V. Crowe and directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone. With set design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, composition by Matthew Herbert, sound design by Tony Gayle and movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies.

Shoe Lady by E.V. Crowe will run at The Royal Court Theatre Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Wednesday 4 March 2020 to Saturday 21 March 2020 with press night on Monday 9 March 2020, 7pm.

"How can I leave with the bed unmade and

The curtains lopsided.

What kind of person does that make me?

A mess.

A chaotic...

Not fit for work.

Not fit to be a mother."

Viv has lost a shoe. They're her work shoes, her weekend shoes, her only pair of shoes, and she doesn't know what to do.

The curtains are falling, her foot is bleeding, and she's starting to feel a little overwhelmed.

But all will be well in the world once she finds that missing shoe.

"It's incredibly hard isn't it. To stay afloat.

It's incredibly hard not to sink to the bottom."

Further casting to be announced.





