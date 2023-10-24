Kate Butch Battles Zombies and Vampires at Pleasance Theatre

KATE BUTCH currently appearing in RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 5 sharpens her stake as Fringe hit shows Drag Queens vs Vampires and Drag Queens vs Zombies invade the Pleasance Theatre in Islington for a special double bill.

The comedy queen who has won over fans in the latest series of the reality TV show with her quick wit in confessionals is known for her award-winning fringe shows including Kate If You Wanna Go Butcher and Wuthering Shites.

Drag Queens vs Zombies sees Kate Butch and her drag frenemy CRUDI DENCH putting on a spectacular cabaret show which gets crashed by the undead, while Drag Queens vs Vampires takes the pair to Transylvania for the Eurovision Song Contest with a supernatural AirBNB host.

Drag Queens vs Zombies won the award for Best Comedy Show in the Buxton Fringe Awards in 2022 while Drag Queens vs Vampires was in the Top 20 Best reviewed shows of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023.

Produced by Lucia Rimini and the Haus of Dench, the team are known for their infectious brand of camp humour, audience interaction and fabulous musical numbers.

Drag Queens vs Vampires and Drag Queens vs Zombies will be performed as part of the Best of Edinburgh season from 14th-15th November 2023 at Pleasance Islington. Audiences can get an exclusive 20% off tickets when buying tickets for both Drag Queens vs Vampires and Drag Queens vs Zombies.