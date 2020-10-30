Kali Theatre Presents Autumn Solos By Sharmila Chauhan, Emteaz Hussain, and More

From 30 October to 27 November, Kali Theatre continues to release its SOLOS series.

From 30 October to 27 November, Kali Theatre continues to release its SOLOS series of lockdown monologues with new online plays by Sharmila Chauhan (The Husbands, Kali/Pentabus), Emteaz Hussain (Sweet Cider, Blood, Tamasha), Alia Bano (Shades, Royal Court - Evening Standard Most Promising Playwright), and Atiha Sen Gupta (What Fatima Did, Hampstead).

The new releases follow the success of the spring and summer SOLOS written by Rukhsana Ahmad, Bettina Gracias, Sayan Kent, Nessah Muthy, Miriam Babooram, Veronica Dewan, Kiran Benawra, and Sarah Isaac. All twelve will be available from 27 November, with the release of the final film.

from 30 October:

Cheek to Cheek

written by Sharmila Chauhan, performed by Shalini Peiris, directed by Natasha Kathi-Chandra

Cheek to Cheek is released as Black History Month 2020 draws to a close. Featuring a British South Asian woman as she prepares to join a Black Lives Matter march, this Solo gives an honest and unflinching insight into racial hierarchy, privilege and anti-blackness through the lens of interracial relationships and family ties.

from 13 November:

Social Distancing



written by Emteaz Hussain, directed by Helena Bell

Combining humour and adolescent honesty, Social Distancing explores the growing pains of childhood friendships and teenage tiffs and how the need to fit in with the cool kids often comes at a price.

from 20 November:

Educating Britain

written by Alia Bano, directed by Helena Bell

Humorous and poignant, Educating Britain takes a no holds barred look at the realities of modern-day teaching, its challenges, and its restrictions within a system where teachers are expected to do more than teach.

from 27 November:

Me and Ed

written by Atiha Sen Gupta, directed by Helena Bell

Me and Ed explores the significance of a statue being torn down by Black Lives Matter demonstrators through the eyes of an Indo-Caribbean woman. Skillfully told through childhood memories and adult realisations, the statue becomes more than a physical attribute of the environment, but a reminder of the cultural and racial prejudices experienced by a member of the community it presides over.

Helena Bell, Artistic Director, Kali Theatre and artistic director of SOLOS: 'In March, we were faced with an uncertain world, in which the only thing we quickly realised was that our May production would be postponed. SOLOS responded to a need to keep going, to give paid work to our colleagues, and to keep connected to audiences. In creating SOLOS, I have been honoured to work with so many fantastic writers and talented actors - some we knew and others working with Kali for the first time. We've learnt a lot as the series has progressed, and have been lucky to be able to share something of our worlds despite the distance and challenges faced. Like most people, I can't wait to be in a theatre, with actors on stage around me, and a playwright sitting next to me. Until then, we hope audiences enjoy SOLOS.'

SOLOS available at www.kalitheatre.co.uk.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You