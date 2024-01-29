Kakilang to Present THE DAO OF UNREPRESENTATIVE BRITISH CHINESE EXPERIENCE

Explosive exploration of identity politics and the unrepresented British Chinese experience.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Kakilang to Present THE DAO OF UNREPRESENTATIVE BRITISH CHINESE EXPERIENCE

Kakilang will present - The Dao of Unrepresentative British Chinese Experience
Words by Daniel York Loh
Music by An-Ting 安婷
Directed by Alice Kornitzer

Semi-autobiographical, free-form and explosive, Daniel York Loh's psychedelic gig-theatrical punk pop rap rock riff on what path to choose, which identity politics to embrace or whether it's just easier to follow the 'Dao' of ancient Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi and dream you're a butterfly.

Or, be a butterfly dreaming of being 'Chinese'....

The 'British Chinese'

So often regarded as a 'model minority'

Quiet, high-achieving, polite, invisible...

But when someone who is 'British Chinese' spends their life taking drugs, getting thrown out of school, claiming benefits, being chased in stolen cars, getting locked up, then rehabilitating onto the stage, where do they fit in?

Oh, and they're not quite 'Chinese' enough anyway

Wed 19 Jun - Sat 13 July 2024
Soho Theatre, London

Produced by Kakilang, supported by Arts Council England, John Ellerman Foundation and Battersea Arts Centre.

Image design by Émilie Chen

Further cast and creative announcements to follow




