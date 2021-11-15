Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KINDRED SPIRITS Comes to Jack Studio Theatre

Performances run Tuesday 14 December to Saturday 8 January at 7.30pm.  

Nov. 15, 2021  

The Jack is back this Christmas with the premiere of a hair-raising comedy that celebrates the festive spirit!

Headstrong and obstinate writer Jeremy Roland cannot believe his luck when he inherits an idyllic country cottage, the perfect hideaway to escape Christmas and write his latest crime thriller.

However, there is a catch. A mysterious ghostly presence haunts his new home, and it's not long before Jeremy finds the calm of his writer's retreat thrown into chaos and mayhem, as the characters in his book unexpectedly take on a life of their own.

Kindred Spirits is produced by the critically acclaimed and award-winning team behind Hound of the Baskervilles, Cinderella & The Invisible Man.


Venue: Brockley Jack Studio Theatre, 410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH
Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.80 fee for phone bookings only)
Dates: Tuesday 14 December to Saturday 8 January at 7.30pm.
Tickets: £16, £14 conc., 11+
Running time: Two hours including a fifteen minute interval.


