Justin Audibert Hosts BEYOND THE FABLES Fundraising Gala At The Unicorn

Beyond the Fables is the Unicorn Theatre's exclusive fundraising gala dinner, which will take place on the Unicorn's main stage on Wednesday 5th June 2019. Hosted by Artistic Director Justin Audibert, this unique event is aimed at raising vital funds for Reach, the theatre's major new community scheme, designed to help those in greatest need and the very hardest to reach children.

Themed around the upcoming production of Aesop's Fables, guests will enjoy champagne and cocktail reception followed by a three-course dinner; each course will be marked by a special performance from a leading name in theatre, as well as live and silent auctions of many tantalising lots. The live auction will be presided over by renowned auctioneer Edward Rising.

Guests attending include Unicorn Ambassador Joanna David, Edward Fox, Freddie Fox, Rory Kinnear, Gemma Jones, Jess Hynes, Matthew Kelly, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Penny Mortimer, Angela Thorne, Olivia Poulet, Jasper Britton and Natalie Walter.

Justin Audibert said 'It's more urgent than ever for us to defend children's right to a creative education and a fulfilling life. We're launching the REACH programme, our major new community scheme to welcome more refugee families, children in care and children living in poverty to experience the joy of live theatre, and to express their lives and passions. So nights like this are vital to the future of the Unicorn and the children whose lives we touch'

LIVE AUCTION LOTS INCLUDE

The chance to name a character in Julian Clary's next The Bolds book - Julian's series of novels have been a huge worldwide hit since the first was released in 2015.

Your portrait, shot by Harry Borden - whose subjects have included a host of celebrities such as Paul McCartney, Björk and Margaret Thatcher.

A walk-on part in the Unicorn Theatre's Oscar Wilde's The Canterville Ghost at the Unicorn this Christmas. The winner will get the chance to tread the boards for one night only, with four tickets for friends and family followed by a drink with the cast backstage post-show.

Two top-price tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, followed by drinks at legendary watering hole Kettner's with 'The Malfoys' - actors Jonathan Case and James Howard. The winner will also receive a signed wand used by Jude Law when playing a young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald.

Silent auction prizes include a three-night stay on board an incredible luxury yacht in Dubai, an evening of wine tasting with the Wine and Spirit Education Trust, a Roald Dahl Hamper and much more.

The Unicorn theatre is a registered charity and needs to raise £500,000 each year through private donations. All proceeds raised will help fund the Unicorn's Reach programme. The Unicorn is committed to creating high quality work that is accessible to all, regardless of circumstance and background. This is why it offers 10 percent of tickets for free, or heavily subsidised, enabling everyone to enjoy the shows.

The REACH programme aims to support those children who are at risk, on foodbanks, or those who need a safe place in which to receive access to cultural activities.

The programme will offer

30 Welcome Workshops to open our doors

Four in-depth creative projects

1,880 tickets for free or nearly free to young people who would never otherwise get to us

A new collaboration with Great Ormond Street Hospital to bring the special and unique energy of the Unicorn to children in hospital. Next year, the theatre will take that project to children's hospitals across the UK.

With new Associate Company Phosphoros Theatre, the Unicorn will work directly with Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children and young refugees. And support Phosphoros in their growth towards helping hundreds more.





