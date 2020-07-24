JustOut Theatre Launches JustOut Stays In, A Series Of Northern Radio Plays

Manchester-based theatre company JustOut Theatre have launched JustOut Stays In, a weekly radio play series producing the work of Northern-based creatives. The plays are unique, ranging from topics such as the confessions of a Ted Bundy superfan, taking a deep dive into the empowering nature of 'slagdom', or creating a dystopian world within a television sitcom. Each play aims to provide Northern based creatives the chance to continue telling stories despite theatres currently being closed.

JustOut Theatre was founded in early 2019 by University of York graduates Gabriel Stewart, Keira MacAlister and Ben Wilson. The company has a particular focus on promoting new Northern writing. Last summer, they produced and toured two original plays, Home and White Nurse, across various UK fringes to glowing reviews. In March 2020 they launched a monthly Scratch Night based in Manchester to produce and develop new pieces of writing. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, they launched JustOut Stays In to provide an alternative venue for Northern writers to have their work produced, and continue their work in promoting new talent from this region of the country.

The current plays in the radio series are:

Total Slag by Sophie Mitchell

I am the most cold hearted son of a bitch you will ever meet by Issy Flower

Qualified by Lee Thompson

A is For... by Jilly Sumsion

Accident of Birth by Trevor Suthers

The radio plays can be found on:

Soundcloud: JustOut Theatre

Youtube: JustOut Theatre

For further information, please contact Justouttheatre@gmail.com

