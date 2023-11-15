Joy Division and New Order Legend Peter Hook Comes to Parr Hall in October 2024

The performance is on 17 October, 2024.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 1 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Review: MACHINAL, Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Review: MACHINAL, Theatre Royal Bath

Joy Division and New Order Legend Peter Hook Comes to Parr Hall in October 2024

Joy Division and New Order icon Peter Hook will be gracing the stage at Parr Hall as part of a world tour next year.

The musician and co-founder of two of Manchester's most influential bands is coming to Warrington on 17 October, 2024.

This tour will see Peter and his band The Light play the Substance albums by both Joy Division and New Order live and in full.

It is part of a mammoth run of dates for 2024 taking in full tours of Australia, New Zealand and North America before returning to home turf with multiple shows in the UK and Ireland.

Peter said: “It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the Substance LPs. The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent but both complement each other very well.

“My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night. I am totally looking forward to the next phase. So, let's enjoy some Substance and get ready for the future.”

Peter formed the band that would become known as Joy Division with Bernard Sumner in 1976.

Following the death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980, the band reformed as New Order, widely regarded as the first alternative dance music group merging synth pop with post-punk.

New Order broke up in 1993 but got back together in 1998, at which point Peter stayed with the band until 2007.

After pursuing other projects, Peter first revisited Joy Division material when he performed their seminal album, Unknown Pleasures, in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert.

He followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from his Joy Division and New Order repertoire.

Peter Hook and The Light have also recently celebrated more than four decades of the continuing influence of Joy Division and Ian Curtis with the Joy Division: A Celebration concerts.

While in October this year, Peter's band played the Substance albums at their biggest London concert at the 5,300-capacity Eventim Apollo.

Having toured extensively, the band have now amassed more than 600 concerts, appearing on stages worldwide and at renowned festivals like Benicassim, Primavera Sound, Bestival, Kendal Calling, Victorious and Rebellion.

Peter Hook and The Light will bring the Substance world tour to Parr Hall on Thursday, 17 October. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345.

 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Halifax, Barnsley, Blackpool And South Shields Join Forces To Launch, LIFE IN A NORTHERN T Photo
Halifax, Barnsley, Blackpool And South Shields Join Forces To Launch, LIFE IN A NORTHERN TOWN Free Playwriting Programme

Four leading theatre companies in the North have come together in a unique collaboration to support young people as they develop their playwriting skills. 

2
Taylor Swift Adds New Eras Tour Dates In London Photo
Taylor Swift Adds New 'Eras Tour' Dates In London

Taylor Swift has added two more Eras Tour performances in London! The 'Cruel Summer' singer will now play eight concerts at Wembley Stadium, the most for any performer in a single tour. The tour includes music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums 'Fearless,' 'Red,' '1989,' 'reputation,' 'Lover,' 'folklore,' 'evermore,' and 'Midnights.'

3
Photos/Video: In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Photo
Photos/Video: In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre

An all new music video and rehearsal photos have been released from The Wizard of Oz at the Watermill. Check out the photos and video here!

4
New Work & Artist Development Department Launched At Birmingham Hippodrome Photo
New Work & Artist Development Department Launched At Birmingham Hippodrome

Last night, 13 November, Birmingham Hippodrome welcomed local creatives to launch their New Work & Artist Development department.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
The Enfield Haunting in UK Regional The Enfield Haunting
Richmond Theatre (11/21-11/25)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You