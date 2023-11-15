Joy Division and New Order Legend Peter Hook Comes to Parr Hall in October 2024

Joy Division and New Order icon Peter Hook will be gracing the stage at Parr Hall as part of a world tour next year.

The musician and co-founder of two of Manchester's most influential bands is coming to Warrington on 17 October, 2024.

This tour will see Peter and his band The Light play the Substance albums by both Joy Division and New Order live and in full.

It is part of a mammoth run of dates for 2024 taking in full tours of Australia, New Zealand and North America before returning to home turf with multiple shows in the UK and Ireland.

Peter said: “It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the Substance LPs. The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent but both complement each other very well.

“My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night. I am totally looking forward to the next phase. So, let's enjoy some Substance and get ready for the future.”

Peter formed the band that would become known as Joy Division with Bernard Sumner in 1976.

Following the death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980, the band reformed as New Order, widely regarded as the first alternative dance music group merging synth pop with post-punk.

New Order broke up in 1993 but got back together in 1998, at which point Peter stayed with the band until 2007.

After pursuing other projects, Peter first revisited Joy Division material when he performed their seminal album, Unknown Pleasures, in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert.

He followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from his Joy Division and New Order repertoire.

Peter Hook and The Light have also recently celebrated more than four decades of the continuing influence of Joy Division and Ian Curtis with the Joy Division: A Celebration concerts.

While in October this year, Peter's band played the Substance albums at their biggest London concert at the 5,300-capacity Eventim Apollo.

Having toured extensively, the band have now amassed more than 600 concerts, appearing on stages worldwide and at renowned festivals like Benicassim, Primavera Sound, Bestival, Kendal Calling, Victorious and Rebellion.

Peter Hook and The Light will bring the Substance world tour to Parr Hall on Thursday, 17 October. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345.