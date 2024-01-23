Joseph Marcell Will Lead the UK Tour of A SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL This Spring

Stage, film and TV star Joseph Marcell will head the cast of Seán Aydon's new production of The School For Scandal, which begins a major UK tour this spring.

Marcell, who is probably best-known for his role as Geoffrey the Butler in the six seasons of the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, will play ‘Sir Peter Teazle' in this fresh take on Richard B. Sheridan's classic comedy of manners.

The production will premiere at Theatre By The Lake on Thursday 7 March before playing a further 12 venues around the country until 8 June 2024.

Joseph Marcell was most recently seen in Chiwetel Ejiofor's debut feature film, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind. TV credits include Mammoth and I Hate You, both for the BBC and he is soon be seen in Candice Carty-William's Queenie on Channel 4. His prolific stage credits include Hamlet at the Young Vic with Cush Jumbo, Kathy Burke's Lady Windermere's Fan, extensive work with Shakespeare's Globe including the titular role in Bill Buckhurst's King Lear and Derek Walcott's Omeros, as well as seasons at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The School For Scandal also features Garmon Rhys (Out There (ITV), Gangs Of London (Hbo/Sky Atlantic) And Tina: The Musical (West End)) as ‘Charles Surface', Ayesha Griffiths (soon to be seen in Channel 4's Queenie and Get Millie Black) as ‘Maria', Emily-Jane McNeil (The Mousetrap and Brexshit, both West End) as ‘Lady Sneerwell', Alex Phelps (As You Like It, Shakespeare's Globe, When Darkness Falls, Park Theatre and UK tour) as ‘Joseph Surface', Lydea Perkins (Private Lives, The Mill At Sonning, Sense & Sensibility, Theatre By The Lake) as ‘Lady Teazle', Tony Timberlake (Little Shop of Horrors Storyhouse Chester, Maggie May, Leeds Playhouse, When Darkness Falls UK Tour) as ‘Sir Oliver', and Guy Dennys (Tilted Wig's Around the World in 80 Days and Lady Chatterley's Lover) as ‘Rowley'.

Sir Peter Teazle believes his young wife is sleeping with someone else. She isn't.

But she's starting to think if her husband believes it, she may as well give it a go. After all, if you're going to cause a scandal, you might as well enjoy it…

Deliciously naughty and outrageously silly, this timeless comedy is a masterclass in social satire and the art of gossip.

The School For Scandal is one of the greatest comedies ever written, featuring an unforgettable cast of larger-than-life characters, each armed with a lacerating wit.

Join us for a lightning-paced evening of romance, revenge and rollicking fun that promises to leave you entertained, enamoured – and perhaps even a little scandalised.

The School For Scandal is directed by Seán Aydon who recently adapted and directed the national tours of The Picture of Dorian Gray and Frankenstein. He was also assistant director on the world premiere of Tom Fletcher's The Christmasaurus at the Hammersmith Apollo.

The production is designed by Linbury Prize winner Sarah Beaton whose recent credits include The Merchant Of Venice (Sam Wanamaker / The Globe), Nineteen Gardens (Hampstead Theatre) & Wild East (Young Vic). She previously worked with Tilted Wig as designer of The Picture of Dorian Gray.

There is sound design/composition from Ed Lewis whose recent work includes The Box Of Delights (RSC), Killer Joe (West End) and Henry V (Donmar); lighting design from Peter Small whose work includes Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder! (Bristol Old Vic), King Stakh's Wild Hunt (Barbican) and The Ritual Slaughter of Gorge Mastromas (Dailes Theatre, Riga); and movement direction from Stephen Moynihan whose credits include Ted Lasso, House Of The Dragon and Tilted Wig's Frankenstein.

The School For Scandal is produced by Tilted Wig Productions and Malvern Theatres In Association With Theatre By The Lake.

Tour Dates

7 - 16 March Theatre by the Lake , Keswick

19 - 23 March Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

26 - 30 March Derby Theatre

2 - 6 April Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

9 - 13 April Cambridge Arts Theatre

16 - 20 April Malvern Theatres

23 - 27 April York Theatre Royal

30 April to 4 May Shakespeare North Playhouse

8 - 11 May MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton

14 - 18 May Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

21 - 25 May Royal & Derngate, Northampton

28 May to 1 June Darlington Hippodrome

4 - 8 June Oxford Playhouse