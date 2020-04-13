Jordan Li-Smith Hosts The Second #LockdownMTQuizNight On 19th April

Pens and paper at the ready! On Sunday 19th April at 5:45pm, Jordan Li-Smith (Musical Director and Composer) will be hosting the 2nd #LockdownMTQuizNight, a live-stream musical theatre quiz night via Facebook Live, to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

The quiz is open to everyone and is completely free to take part in, but it is encouraged that people who are able to can donate to NHS Charities Together. The answers are revealed throughout the informal night, with no need to submit your team name or answers formally. It is estimated that around 500 people took part in the first #LockdownMTQuizNight, with even more people having playing the quiz on demand after the livestream.

It's highly recommended to form a team to play and sharing the experience via a group video chat party, such as Skype or Zoom, or setting up a Facebook Watch Party.

Jordan recently won the 2020 Off West End Award for Best Musical Director. He is currently Assistant Musical Director on City of Angels at the Garrick, and his recent credits include Preludes (Southwark Playhouse) and Amour (Charing Cross Theatre).

Jordan says "Following the response to the first #LockdownMTQuizNight, I simply had to do another quiz! I'm so glad that this evening of trivial and fun is bringing smiles and laughs to fellow theatre fans all over the country and the world, whilst raising money for our NHS."

The live stream will take place at 5:45pm on Sunday 19th April on the Lockdown Musical Theatre Quiz Night Facebook Event Page: https://facebook.com/events/s/lockdown-musical-theatre-quiz-/508163230068337/?ti=icl

Jordan's website: www.jordanli-smith.com





