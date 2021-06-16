Jongleurs Kids Comedy Camp Seek Crowd Funding

Jongleurs are launching the first ever Jongleurs Comedy Kids Camp this summer, and in order to make this project a reality they need to raise £2500. The team have set up a crowding funding page through Crowdfunder.com to raise the finances need to make this happen.

The comedy camp would be free to attendees and aims to give 30 children aged 8-15, who may not usually have access to this kind of opportunity, the chance to learn all about the world of stand-up comedy from two of the UK's leading comics. The camp which will run across 4 days at Mayhems in Hoddesdon will focus on skills from joke construction, performance techniques to microphone skills and performance workshops culminating in each participant performing for their friends and family in a final showcase.

Kev Orkian owner of Jongleurs and long established stand-up comedian says "We are so excited to be able to offer this unique opportunity to some of our young comedians in the Hertfordshire area and are hugely grateful to anyone who donates in helping us to make this happen. At Jongleurs we are committed to supporting upcoming artists and see this as the perfect chance to give these youngsters the very best start in their career, hopefully supporting them further down the line as they join the Jongleurs comedy club family!

"We hope this boost from crowd-funding will make this the very best, most fun comedy camp these local youngsters could experience, learning all the skills they need to pursue a career in this very unique craft. Watch this space for how to apply for your place on the camp!"

To support Jongleurs Comedy Kids Camp you can make a donation at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/jongleurs-kids-comedy-camp for more information about Jongleurs visit www.jongleurs.com.