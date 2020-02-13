Join the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra for a Relaxed Family Performance this March

Families can enjoy music from around the world during a Relaxed Concert at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Saturday 7 March 2020 at 2.30pm. Global Explorers will be a fun, informal and interactive afternoon with the Orchestra and presenters Alasdair Malloy and Kate Labno, themed around world travel and accessible for all families. The concert will feature well known tunes including the Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book and a medley of hits from The Lion King.

Relaxed Family Concerts at Liverpool Philharmonic are informal and cater for families and children with a range of needs including communication difficulties, physical and learning disabilities. Audiences can move around, make noise, and where needed, take time away from the performance in specially-allocated quiet spaces. Ahead of the day, families can access music playlists, venue orientation sessions and video guides as well as easy-read programmes, and BSL interpretation on the day.

Tickets for the Relaxed Concert: Global Explorers on Saturday 7 March, 2.30pm cost from £8 per person and are available to buy online (liverpoolphil.com) or through the Box Office, 0151 709 3789.

The event is most suited to children aged six to 12 years.





