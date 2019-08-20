John Partridge to Lead UK Tour of CABARET; Full Cast

Full casting has been announced for Rufus Norris' multi award-winning production of Kander and Ebb's landmark musical Cabaret, which embarks on an extensive 2019 UK and Ireland tour, opening at Bromley's Churchill Theatre from 28 August.

John Partridge, winner of Celebrity MasterChef in 2018, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders' Christian Clarke, and one of West End theatre's most prolific leading men (A Chorus Line, Chicago, and La Cage Aux Folles) leads this production of Cabaret as Emcee. In the role of Sally Bowles is Kara Lily Hayworth who recently won rave reviews across the country for her portrayal of Cilla Black in Cilla the Musical, after she was discovered by Bill Kenwright during the show's nationwide TV auditions. As Fraulein Schneider we have singer and screen icon Anita Harris who first rose to fame as a singer in the 1960s, beginning a lifelong career as a performer and actress. She has appeared both on screen (Follow That Camel and Carry on Doctor) and on stage, most notably as Grizabella in the West End's Cats.

Joining this talented line-up is Basienka Blake (Casualty) as Fraulein Kost, Charles Hagerty (The Bodyguard, West End) as Cliff Bradshaw, James Paterson (The Phantom Of The Opera, West End) as Herr Schultz and Nick Tizzard (Doc Martin) as Ernst Ludwig.

The ensemble comprises: Gemma Archer, Joseph Dockree, Francis Foreman, Sophie Hirst, Mary Hodgkinson, Sara Morley, Hannah Nicholas,Oliver Roll, Ben Rutter, Catherine Saunders and Tom Scanlon.

Directed by The National Theatre's Artistic Director Rufus Norris and featuring the Olivier Award Winning Choreography by Javier De Frutos, the production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs at The Lyric and The Savoy theatres.

It's 1931, Berlin is a haven of divine decadence and the legendary Sally Bowles is about to take stage at the infamous Kit Kat Klub...

Following Bromley, the tour will then continue to Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Crawley, Chester, Dublin, Belfast, Leicester, Shrewsbury, Hull, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Malvern, Peterborough, Sunderland, Oxford, Wimbledon, Manchester, Leeds, Canterbury, Sheffield, Cardiff and Stoke. Further dates and venues will be announced in due course.





