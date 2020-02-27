Jodi Picoult Pens Musical Adaptation of THE BOOK THIEF at Octagon Theatre in 2021

The Book Thief is being adapted for the stage as part of the Octagon Theatre's autumn season!

The musical is written by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald, with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. It is based on the novel by Markus Zusak.

The show plays 12 March-10 April 2020.

In 1930s Germany, young orphan Liesel stands next to her brother's grave and picks up a book abandoned in the snow - her first act of book thievery.

As Liesel's appetite for books grows, so does the Nazi regime; the shadow of Death is never far away. When her foster family hide a Jewish man in the basement, danger creeps nearer and Liesel's life will change forever.

A superbly crafted and hauntingly beautiful tale based on Markus Zusak's worldwide best-selling novel, seen on stage for the very first time in this world premiere new musical.

This adaptation is by award-winning best-selling author Jodi Picoult (My Sister's Keeper) and Timothy Allen McDonald (adaptor of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka and James and the Giant Peach) with songs by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel (Olaf's Frozen Adventure).

For tickets and more information, visit https://octagonbolton.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/the-book-thief/.





