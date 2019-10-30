A couple peer into an estate agent's window; two sports fans have a heart-to-heart in the loo; a daughter has questions about her mother's love life; and as a father helps his son tie his football boots, he realises they are growing apart. If you keep your eyes and ears open, there are a million tiny plays happening every day.



This December Jermyn Street Theatre will stage One Million Tiny Plays About Britain by Craig Taylor. This heartwarming collage of scenes about twenty-first century life will star Emma Barclay (A Midsummer Night's Dream and Macbeth - Watermill Theatre Ensemble, Babe the Sheep-Pig - Polka Theatre, Honk! - UK Tour) and Alec Nichols (Alcatraz - Vault Festival, Catalyst - North Wall Theatre, Broadchurch - ITV). The production is directed by Laura Keefe and was originally staged at The Watermill Theatre where it will be returning for a three week run at the end of January 2020.



Originally published as a series of short sketches in The Guardian, One Million Tiny Plays About Britain captures everyday life in our nation with humour, pathos and perfect timing. Laugh-out-loud funny, and sometimes heartbreakingly moving, these tiny plays provide a glimpse into other people's lives, revealing the triumphs, disasters, prejudices, horrors and joys familiar to us all.



Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director, Tom Littler says: "After the success of Tom Wentworth's Burke and Hare last year, we are delighted to partner with the Watermill Theatre again this Christmas. I loved Craig Taylor's weekly 'Tiny Play About Britain' in the Guardian for several years, and I can't wait to see these funny, poignant, true stories on our stage."



Craig Taylor is the author of three books, including the bestselling Londoners: The Days and Nights of London Now - As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It. His book Return to Akenfield was adapted for the stage by Eastern Angles. One Million Tiny Plays About Britain has been performed around the world. Taylor's next book, New Yorkers, will be published in autumn, 2020.



Laura Keefe's recent credits include: Robin Hood (The Watermill Theatre), My Beautiful Black Dog (Bush Theatre/Roundhouse/Southbank Centre), and Turning a Little Further, The Lost (Young Vic). She is a former staff director at The National Theatre.

For more information visit: https://www.jermynstreettheatre.co.uk/





